New data on spiders (Arachnida: Araneae) from the Carrascal de la Font Roja Natural Park (Alicante, Spain)

Abstract

The results of an annual sampling in the Natural Park of Carrascal de la Font Roja (Alcoi, Alicante) are presented. Lathys sexpustulata Simon, 1878, Canariphantes aff. naili (Bosmans & Bouragba, 1992) and Bassaniodes graecus (C. L. Koch, 1837)

are the first appointments for the Iberian Peninsula. Tapinopa disjugata Simon, 1884 is the first records for Spain. In addition, the

family Miturgidae, 4 genera and 26 species, are the first records for the Valencian Community. The family Theraphosidae, 5 genera

and 9 species, are also the first records in Alicante province. As a result, the Natural Park of Carrascal de la Font Roja has increased its araneofauna with the first record of 8 families, 54 genera and 88 species. The number of Ibero-Balearic endemic species amounts to 22. Add the presence of a male of Gluvia dorsalis (Latreille, 1817), family Daesidae, order Solifugae.

Hernández-Corral, J., Barrientos, J. A., & García-Teba, J. P. (2025). Nuevos datos sobre las arañas (Arachnida: Araneae) del Parc Natural del Carrascal de la Font Roja (Alicante, España). Revista Ibérica de Aracnología, 46, 51–75. Grupo Ibérico de Aracnología (S.E.A.)