A Joint Egyptian-French archaeological mission, comprising the Conservation and Registration Sector of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, the French National Center for Scientific Research, and the Sorbonne University, have announced several new archaeological discoveries around the Ramesseum Temple on the West Bank of Luxor.

These discoveries include several tombs dating back to the Third Intermediate Period, storage areas, weaving and stonework workshops, kitchens, and bakeries.

Excavations inside the temple also revealed the “House of Life,” a scientific school attached to the major temples.

This is an exceptional discovery, as it not only revealed the architectural layout of the educational institution but also revealed a rich collection of artifacts including the remains of drawings and school games.

This makes it the first evidence on existence of a school within Ramesseum, also known as the “Temple of Millions of Years.”

The excavations also uncovered another group of buildings on the eastern side of the temple, likely used as administrative offices.

Studies have shown that the buildings and cellars on the northern side were used as storage for olive oil, honey, and fats, in addition to cellars used for storing wine, as wine jar labels were found in abundance.

Excavations in the northeastern area also revealed a large number of tombs dating back to the Third Intermediate Period. Most of these tombs contain burial chambers and shafts containing well-preserved canopic jars and funerary tools, as well as nested coffins, 401 ushabti figurines carved from pottery, and scattered bones.

Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, Sherif Fathy, hailed the mission’s efforts to uncover new secrets from the Ramesseum Temple and study the religious and societal role it played in ancient Egypt.

The Secretary-General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities Mohamed Ismail also emphasized the importance of these discoveries, as they shed light on the temple’s long and complex history and open new horizons for understanding its role in ancient Egypt.