Image: Archer Aviation/ For illustrative purposes

Archer Aviation has secured design approval from the UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) to convert the Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal helipad into the country’s first hybrid heliport, accelerating the move toward launching commercial electric air taxi operations in the capital.

The project, developed in collaboration with infrastructure partner Falcon Aviation Services and in close coordination with the GCAA, will transform the existing helipad into a dual-use facility capable of handling both traditional helicopters and electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.

The heliport is expected to be operational in H2 2025, forming part of Archer’s broader UAE infrastructure rollout in partnership with leading operator Abu Dhabi Aviation (ADA).

“This milestone is not just about infrastructure — it reflects the UAE’s unwavering commitment to innovation and global leadership in Advanced Air Mobility,” said Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, director general of the GCAA. “This approval represents a new era for civil aviation, driven by partnership and vision.”

Setting new benchmarks for hybrid heliports

The GCAA has become the first aviation authority worldwide to draft regulatory standards for hybrid heliports, a framework that will allow the safe, efficient integration of helicopters and eVTOL aircraft.

The final standards are expected to be published by July 2025 following an industry consultation process.

“This framework ensures that our air mobility infrastructure is safe, efficient, and adaptable—laying the foundation for a unified operational environment,” added Aqeel Al Zarouni, assistant director general of the GCAA’s Aviation Safety Affairs Sector.

Located at a cruise terminal that receives over 650,000 visitors annually, the site offers strategic access to key cultural and tourism destinations such as the Louvre Abu Dhabi, Zayed Port, Saadiyat Island, and the Corniche.

“Leveraging existing aviation assets is a cornerstone of our launch strategy. It allows us to move both quickly and safely — getting critical infrastructure ready ahead of our planned commercial launch,” said Archer Aviation CEO and co-founder Adam Goldstein. “This achievement has only been possible through strong partnerships with the GCAA, ADIO, and our local operating partners.”

Captain Ramandeep Oberoi, CEO of Falcon Aviation Services, noted the significance of repurposing an established heliport: “Its transformation into a hybrid heliport marks an exciting new chapter. We are proud to support the UAE’s vision by introducing future-ready infrastructure.”

The apron and airspace design work for the project was supported by Air Synapsis, a Dubai-based heliport and vertiport design and consultancy firm.