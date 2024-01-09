However, after Sean Kenney took on the managerial role, they were saved from the brink of non-existence.

The club now find themselves in a far better place and the Thistle boss is “really excited” for the future of the Stevenston side.

Kenney recently spoke to the Herald to discuss the season so far, as well as his plans moving forward with the club after extending his own contract until 2025.

“I think like the majority of teams in the league it has been up and down,” he said.

“We’ve gone on a couple of good runs but also had some poor performances.

“We’re four points above the relegation zone with a game in hand, but also eight points away from promotion with 2 games in hand.

“That shows how tight the league is, with most teams outside Bellshill struggling to put too much of a consistent run together.

“The aim at the start of the season for this time of year was to still to be in contention for promotion and we believe we are, so the focus will be on finding that consistency and pushing on in the second half of the season.”

There have been setbacks outside the control of the Ardeer boss that have made finding consistency a challenge.

Injuries have plagued Ardeer Stadium so far this season and Kenney believes having a full squad to call upon will make a massive difference this season.

He commented: “We need to make sure we’re taking care of everything we can control – the likes of fitness, preparation, training and a clear idea of what we’re trying to do. All that stuff is in place at the moment but we need to make sure we don’t slacken off.

“We’ve spoken about strengthening the squad and I think that is massively important, but just as important as that is getting our long-term injured players back from injury.

“As well as the regular knocks and niggles, we’ve got three massive players who have been long-term injuries this season – Scott Hindmarsh, Jack Loudon and Jordan Bruce.

“They will have a big impact for us if we can get them back fit and playing, there is no point having three very good players like that standing at the side every Saturday with their tracksuits on.”

Kenney admits the early season was always going to be a struggle, with his squad undergoing a massive turnover as 14 players came in the door over the summer.

However, this hasn’t put the Thistle boss off the idea of making further additions.

He added: “It was a complete rebuild and I think that’s why we weren’t able to put a good run together until November.

“We had some really good performances that ended in draws, some bad losses and then some massive wins.

“The majority of the season we have been down to the bare bones because of injuries, so at the moment we are working hard to boost our numbers and add quality to help the boys who are here and giving everything they have.”

Despite the lack of consistency, Thistle has still managed to produce some memorable moments this season.

A South Challenge Cup match versus Beith saw the Stevenston side agonisingly miss out on dumping the WoSFL Premier Division champions out of the competition.

After taking a 2-0 lead, a last-minute goal took the tie to extra time before Chris Strain’s men secured progression.

Kenney said: “When we drew Beith, I was delighted to get the chance to compete with a top manager like Chris and I genuinely believed we could beat them. People said I was crazy when I told them in the build up I thought we’d win.

“I might be crazy but it was down to the belief I have in my boys. I think we have a lot of very good players here who have the potential to go and do well at this level.

“I’m still disappointed we didn’t see that out if I’m being honest. I struggle to take much happiness from that game, as we ultimately got beat.

“If we had a few more boys back from injury, even able to fill the bench that day, we would’ve seen the game out against a team I believe are the best in the country at our level and even better than they were last season.”

Away from the playing field, Ardeer have also undergone major changes off the park this season.

A new committee took over at the club at the beginning of the season and Kenney believes it will help grow the club considerably in years to come.

He said: “They are a breath of fresh air. They are new to these positions at this club but there is a lot of experience in their positions elsewhere and a lot of football experience also, so that has been very positive for us.

“It has been a very smooth transition and it’s great to see how professional the new committee are making things.

“The key word used by fans at this summer’s AGM was transparency and I think if you asked the fans who come along and support us week in week out, they will say they are very excited about the direction the new committee are taking the club in and that the transparency and communication is there from top to bottom at the club.

“The backing from local businesses since the new committee has come in speaks volumes and we can’t thank them all enough.”

And Kenney is delighted that he will be the man to take the club forward in this progressive stage after signing a contract until the end of next season.

He will now oversee the club during its 125th anniversary – something that may not have been possible if he did not take charge back in 2021.

Kenney added: “I was delighted to be asked to extend my deal and take the club into its anniversary year. I never came to Ardeer as a fan but I’ve fallen in love with the club and everything that comes along with it, so it’s a massive honour for me.

“When I first came to Ardeer, I took the job on the Wednesday and found out after I accepted the position that if I hadn’t accepted then the club were going to a meeting at Hampden on the Sunday and would be folding.

“The club had no players and not even a full set of strips. When I found this out in that meeting, I realised how important it was to secure the club’s long-term future for well after I’m gone.

“Now, with the club having over 300 players and 100 coaches and a kit deal about to be signed with a major manufacturer, as well as a young ambitious committee who are also planning for the long term, I feel that we are well on the way to making sure Ardeer Thistle can start its next 125 years in an exciting way.”