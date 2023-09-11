Peter McBlain has served the Stevenston based club for the best part of three decades.

But after 29 years of unwavering service, “Mr Ardeer Thistle” has decided to call it a day.

Peter has stood by the club through some unbelievable highs – and some of the lowest points in its history – in his role as secretary.

The club thanked him following his retiral for standing by them through thick and thin.

They also confirmed that they plan to honour Peter and his work for the club later this season.

A club statement said: “After 29 years’ service to the club Peter McBlain has decided to retire from his role as secretary.

“At times Peter has single handedly kept this club alive and his commitment to the club has been unbelievable.

“There will be an announcement in due course of a way to honour Peter for his work at the club but all that is left to say for now is thank you Mr Ardeer Thistle.”

Following the announcement, Peter was not short of well-wishers, who thanked him for his effort and commitment during his time at Ardeer Park.

One commenter said: “Absolutely remarkable service to the club, the work he did on a daily basis behind the scenes that nobody sees was incredible.

“Time to enjoy your retirement as a stress free fan. You have left the club in a great place as we move forward with a thriving youth academy and a team we are all proud of, all the very best wee pal.”

While another added: “End of an era Peter – but I’m sure we’ll see you supporting the club every week it wouldn’t be the same without you.

“You deserve your retirement and more time for you!”