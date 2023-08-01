Ardeer Thistle Youth Academy are also looking for coaches to come on board to coach the next generation of Three Towns footballing talent.

The academy was only launched last year – but has gone from strength to strength ever since.

And now there is plenty of opportunity to get on board for both boys and girls.

The youth academy are welcoming players of all ages and abilities to join their set-up, which begins with mini-kickers.

They also have boys’ teams from every age group from 2018 to 2008, as well as under-eight, under-10 and under-12 girls’ sides.

Getting involved at Ardeer is ideal for youngsters starting out, with the academy offering a pathway up to the club’s men’s first team – though there is no ladies team at the moment.

The academy is also looking to take on coaches, with those of all levels welcomed – though they must be over the age of 16.

Academy chairman Stuart Roy commented: “No experience is needed – just have an enthusiastic attitude and want to put a smile on the kids’ faces.”

All coaches are also provided with their necessary badges to help develop the next generation.

Stuart added: “Here at Ardeer we believe that football is for everyone to enjoy and have fun.”

If you are interested in joining the academy set up in some capacity, you can contact them on Facebook, by emailing ArdeerThistleFCYouthAcademy@gmail.com or you can contact Stuart Roy on 07745 908138.