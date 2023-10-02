And while it was far from a vintage performance, the early-season pace setters showed the guts and determination of champions to earn their fifth consecutive win, defeating Wigtownshire 32-13.

Andrew Duncan’s side had won four games from four heading into the weekend’s match – picking up a bonus point on each occasion.

But they knew their toughest challenge to date lay ahead of them as a strong Wigtownshire side, who sat in second place behind them in the league, turned up at the memorial field.

And when the rain began to pour down, and the impressive travelling side took an early 10-0 lead with the wind quite literally in their sails – it looked like their grip on top spot could be slipping.

However, in a game far more suited to the gritty work of the forwards than the finesse of flowing backs’ moves, the Accies rolled their sleeves up to turn the game around.

Battling against the gales in the first half, after a number of phases camped in the Wigtownshire 22, Andy Buchanan was unleashed in the corner to open the scoring for the home side.

The dependable boot of Jack Anderson converted, before he notched a penalty to level the game.

Then when man of the match Ben Rodgers crashed over right on half time to put the Accies ahead – it looked like the tide was turning. Anderson again secured the extras and suddenly it was the home side’s to lose.

“Warming up, the weather changed dramatically, Rodgers told the Herald, “as kick off went on all the stuff we did in the warm-up went out the window.

“We were just trying to play our own game, getting towards half-time, we were 10-0 down from the start, it was good to help the boys get a bit of momentum getting into the second half.

“It’s always nice to get on the scoresheet as well.”

Thereafter, at 17-10 ahead, it was a case of getting points on the board when the opprtunity presented itself – and avoiding giving Wigtownshire penalties to do the same.

And with Jack Anderson in fine form – the Accies would go into cruise control with the wind at their back in the second 40.

The fly half kicked five penalties , missing only one effort from the tee – which whistled just wide from inside his own half – as the home side put their foot to the gas and won numerous penalties at the breakdown and from scrums where they looked to have to much power for their opposition.

The travelling side slotted one penalty of their own in reply in between, but all thoughts of a comeback were dashed when full of confidence, Anderson slotted a 40-metre drop-goal attempt right between the uprights.

It was a fine performance from the kicker, though man of the match was still handed to Rodgers, one of the forwards who laid out the platform for his efforts.

The young flanker commented: “There’s a saying, forwards win the game, backs will decide by how much.

“Credit to Jack (Anderson) he’s got a big boot, it’s what he’s here for, but it was all down to the forwards in the end.

“They were a big pack, definitely looked a lot harder than they were, big credit to the boys for hitting hard.

“We always turn up on a Saturday and make sure even if we are not the biggest team we’re definitely the hardest hitting ones.

“It’s good to show that we can be fierce, to show that bit of strength.

“It’s a massive win, it’s five from five, we didn’t get the bonus point this time but 24 points from 25 – you can’t really complain.”