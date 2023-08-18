They begin as soon as Sunday, August 20 before running through until the beginning of next month.

On Sunday a cabaret and dance event will be taking place from 2-6pm.

Tickets for this will be available behind the bar at the bowling club at a cost of £5.

Later in the month, on Saturday, August 26, there will be a cash bingo event which begins at 7.30pm. Both members and guests are welcome to the event.

The following day, Sunday, August 27, the club is holding a ‘Ryder Cup’ event, with spaces still available.

There are still spaces for teams at this event, which groups of four can enter. For more information, contact the club direct. The kitchen will be open for this event.

The last event scheduled, at the moment, will see a Rod Stewart tribute act perform at the bowling club on Sunday, September 3.

This will take place from 2-6pm and tickets can be purchased behind the bar at a cost of £8.

For more information on any of the events, contact the club, on Kilmeny Terrace, directly.