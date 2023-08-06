The young Winton kids travelled over to Annbank where they faced a very strong Ayr Boswell side.

The match itself was hotly contested, with excellent football played on both sides, though it was the cause that brought the clubs together which mattered more.

Winton were one of four youth sides who travelled to New Pebble Park on Sunday, July 30, to take part in the charity football festival, arranged by their opponents as part of the club’s 60th anniversary celebrations.

Blantyre Celtic 2008s, St Cuthbert Wanderers 2009s and West Kilbride 2011s also competed against their respective Ayr Boswell opponents, with each team having a shared goal of raising money for a selected charity.

The young Winton stars chose to raise money for Ayrshire Cancer Support – setting a goal of raising £150.

And thanks their efforts and plenty of hard work, the young side raised a brilliant £400 to be donated to the local charity.

The match itself saw Boswell win the cup final by the narrowest of margins.

Despite great performances all round, Winton lost the match 2-1.

The trailed early on, before Jayden McDaid levelled before half-time, but a goal in the final 10 minutes handed their opponents the trophy.