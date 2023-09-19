Winton caused one of the shocks of the second round as they went away to Drumchapel United and won 2-1 on Saturday, September 16.

Their opposition lie in the promotion places of the WoSFL First Division, and are one of the firm favourites for promotion into the top league.

And though Winton are challenging for promotion into that First Division, the win was a real statement of what Friels’ side are capable of.

A goal from Aidan Ferris opened the scoring in the first half before Dom McLaren was sent off for the home side in the second and Mark Curragh gave Winton a 2-0 lead.

Curragh then turned into his own net to make for a nervy closing 25 minutes but Ardrossan held on to secure their place in the third round – where they will host St Andrews United.

“I’m delighted to be in the next round of both cups,” Friels told Winton’s social media, “which is vital for the progression of the club.

“I thought we deserved to go through purely on our workrate, will to win and team spirit.”

It was this which the manager felt carried his side through against what he described as a very good side, who were able to call upon experienced players from the bench such as former Hearts and Rangers attacker David Templeton.

Friels added: “All the boys gave everything from start to finish and deserve all the credit against an experienced Drumchapel side with very good players who made us work as hard as you would expect, moved the ball side to side and into feet playing it the correct way on the carpet while setting the tempo we enjoy playing at.

“That said I thought we more than matched them at the football side and created five or six terrific chances over the piece especially first half.

“Along with some tidy crisp passing to create decent openings in behind I feel we maybe should’ve been two up at the break,.

“They obviously came back at us with a good chunk of possession but I felt comfortable with the way we were working that we would find a way to get the result.”

The Winton boss was also full of praise for new signing Raymond Montgomerie, who made his first start and goalkeeper Dylan Champion who stepped up to start from his usual role as number two.

He commented: “It was great to see Monty make his first start also and delighted for Dylan who sits patiently week in week out and never misses a session getting some reward in goal.

“It was terrific for everyone involved and great to see – from supporters to committee – the full squad all pulling in the same direction.”

To watch highlights of the match, these are available via DUTV here.