That was because it was the first goal the 24-year-old had scored in front of his “wee boy” Lawson – who is nearly six-months-old and was at the match at Winton Park with his mum Caitlin.

Blair shared his delight with the Herald, after Gavin Friels’ Winton side got off to the perfect start in the West of Scotland Football League Second Division.

He said: “There’s no better feeling than scoring a last minute winner and to do it infront of my wee boy was even better.

“It was fully deserved for the team as we dominated most of the game.”

It looked like the points were going to be shared as goals from Winton’s Darren Frye and Larkhall’s Bartosz Mackiewicz had the tie level heading into the closing stages.

But Blair’s last minute goal meant Winton took all three points to get off to a perfect start in the league this season.

The forward commented: “There was a great feeling in the changing room after getting the win.

“It was probably a bit of relief too after our pre season but getting the first three points on the board is massive.”

The win was one which was made all the sweeter as they got the better of a side who they were promoted alongside last season.

Winton secured promotion from the WoSFL Third Division last season after a 3-3 draw with the same opponents at Winton Park, though two late goals for the visitors had cost them all three points.

The result in this penultimate game, and subsequent last game of the season, saw Larkhall finish above Winton in the final league standings.

Though after getting one over them on Saturday, Blair said it made the victory a little more meaningful.

He commented: “They scored a few last minute goals in the last home game last season against us so to get the win in the last minute makes it even better.

“They’re a good outfit and always give us a good game so it was a hard fought win.

“The most pleasing this was definitely showing that we’ve got the character to stick together and get a win where it matters most, which I think we showed a lot of last season too.”

Now, Blair is hoping both he and Winton can push on, and enjoy another successful season.

He said: “I think our aims for this season is to do the same, if not even better than last season.

“From the signings we’ve brought in and the players we’ve managed to keep we should definitely be challenging for the league.

“Personally I was to continue improving every week and get more consistency in my performances.

“I think I had a decent season last year but I know I still have loads more to offer.”