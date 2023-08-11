It comes as Ardrossan Winton Rovers former an under-20s side as the new season kicked off earlier this month.

The young Winton side will compete in the West of Scotland Development League (WoSDL) – as the Three Towns’ only side in the competition.

Previously, Ardeer Thistle had also formed a young side, where plenty of players made their way into the first team, before the team folded.

Now, Winton have high hopes of doing the same with the young talent that has found its way to Winton Park.

The league was run by the Lowlands League last year, but now comes under the WoSFL organisation – the same one which operates the league in which the first team compete.

There are four conferences and Winton will play in Conference D and will be up against all the top WoSFL team’s development sides as they look to put their skills on display.

The youngsters will have a player pathway from academy level right through to the first team, as Mark McCann, the under 20s team manager, explained.

“The opportunity to play in the inaugural WoSDL is a great platform for young players to showcase their talents,” he said.

“It will provide a pathway to the first team, but will also ensure that U20s still have the opportunity to compete at the highest possible level.“

Club chairman Pat Breen was also delighted to add the under-20s to the ever growing list of teams playing under the Winton bracket.

He commented: “A pathway now exists for young players to progress through the club and into the first team.

“Winton is a community club so we are extremely pleased that this platform exists for young talent and we can look forward to some exciting times ahead for Ardrossan Winton Rovers.”

Despite this being the U20s’ first season in the WoSDL, everyone at the club has been overwhelmed by the support from local businesses and would like to place on record their gratitude to all their sponsors, in particular main sponsor, Arran Dental Care and Ardrossan Winton Rovers 2011s who have sponsored the strips and training kit.

Those sponsors were more than happy to come on board and support the side in their first season together.

Emma Kendall, from Arran Dental Care, commented: “When Ardrossan Winton Rovers 2011s coach and club committee member Scott Cathcart approached myself and my husband, owners of Arran Dental care, to be sponsors of the U20s team we felt very honoured to be asked to have our logo on their strips.

“It’s a privilege to support such a dedicated team. Arran Dental Care will endeavour to support Ardrossan Winton Rover 2011 and U20s throughout the season. Good luck to the team for the 23/24 season.“

William Brodie, Ardrossan Winton Rovers 2011 coach, added: “It is an absolute privilege to welcome Mark, fellow coaches and squad to Ardrossan Winton Rovers.

“Our youth academy set up strives to place inclusivity, community engagement and player development with a full pathway at the forefront of our objectives.

“We at Ardrossan Winton Rovers 2011 alongside Arran Dental Care are privileged to sponsor the U20s for the 23/24 season and wish them the very best of luck.“

Now, all that is left to do is put a good season together, and help young, local, players achieve their potential.

“We are aiming to have a successful season,” Mark McCann explained.

“You can follow the team’s progress and fixtures on social media outlets including Twitter and Facebook via Ardrossan Winton Rovers Under-20s Development Team.”