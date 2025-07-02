Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain



As smartphones, apps, and wearable devices become more integrated into health care, new research from the University of Surrey is questioning how effective these digital tools are for managing serious conditions like cancer, diabetes and heart diseases.

In a paper published in PLOS Digital Health, researchers challenge whether the calls to digitize the health care system are ignoring barriers, such as the tech savviness of patients or caregivers.

The study, which was a literature review of 140 studies on the use of digital health technologies, found that many studies struggled with recruiting a diverse range of participants, often attracting individuals who are already tech-savvy and motivated about their health, making it difficult to know if the technology would work for everyone.

Furthermore, the review highlighted issues with how the effectiveness of these tools is measured, with some studies relying on less reliable self-reporting by patients.

“Digital health technologies could be powerful tools for improving health care—however, this research should serve as a wake-up call for the scientific community, urging a shift towards more robust and relevant evaluation methods to ensure that the growing field of digital health truly delivers on its potential to improve the lives of individuals living with chronic diseases,” says Dr. Nyangi Gityamwi.

A key challenge identified by the review is how quickly technology is advancing. Lengthy evaluation periods mean that by the time a study is complete, the technology being tested may already be outdated. Additionally, due to the wide availability of digital tools, control group participants may access similar technologies to the ones they are testing, potentially affecting study outcomes.

Nyangi Gityamwi et al, Methodological approaches and author-reported limitations in evaluation studies of digital health technologies (DHT): A scoping review of DHT interventions for cancer, diabetes mellitus, and cardiovascular diseases, PLOS Digital Health (2025). DOI: 10.1371/journal.pdig.0000806



