As Labor Day 2023 is right around the corner, people want to know if Domino’s and Papa Johns will remain open on Monday, September 4.

Labor Day, celebrated on the first Monday of September, is observed as a federal holiday. Therefore, all government offices and banks will remain shut while the the opening and closing hours of some businesses may be affected due to the occasion. Here’s what will be open and closed on Monday, September 4, 2023.

Image from Getty

Is Domino’s open on Labor Day 2023?

Yes, Domino’s will remain open on the occasion of Labor Day 2023. The pizza chain is open on most federal holidays, except on Thanksgiving and Christmas.

But, the store hours may be affected if the staff is observing the holiday. In most locations, the restaurant will function in regular hours from 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. on Monday.

We recommend calling up the nearest franchise using the store locator to find out if the restaurant is following its regular hours on Labor Day.

For those who are wondering if Domino’s is giving away freebies or has special deals on Monday, the company hasn’t made any official announcement about possible offers for the holiday.

Image from Getty

Is Papa Johns open on Monday?

Yes, Papa Johns will also be open on the occasion of Labor Day.

The official website shows the restaurant will function during the regular hours of 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. in most locations. on Monday. However, select stores may open and close during different hours.

To confirm the timings on Monday, contact the closest store using the store locator.

Like Domino’s, Papa Johns isn’t offering free deals or discounts for Labor Day, but the stores will be open to treat customers to their favorite pizzas.

What is closed on September 4, 2023?

Most essential services such as banking, the stock market, and even the post office will remain shut on Labor Day 2024. They will resume the usual functioning on Tuesday.

Courts and government offices will be closing for the holiday, while most fast food restaurants will continue to serve their customers during the holiday.

Most regions across the United States will be hosting a range of events such as exhibitions and festivals during the long weekend. So there are plenty of options to keep yourself occupied on the national holiday.