Jiuzhang, an advanced photonic quantum computer like the one that entangled a record amount of qubits University of Science and Technology of China

The number of qubits that have been entangled in quantum computers has nearly doubled within the past year – the increase is happening so fast, it seems to be following a “quantum Moore’s law”.

First proposed by Gordon Moore at Intel in 1965, Moore’s law states that the power we can get out of a single traditional computer chip doubles at regular intervals; every year at first, then every two years as manufacturing encountered…