Today on The Stream: We examine why so many people of Gen Z age are choosing farm life over city dwellings.

Faced with burnout, soaring rents, and a yearning for a slower, more intentional life, Gen Z is leaving cities behind for farms. From homesteading to off-grid communities, young people are redefining success through self-sufficiency and sustainability. But is rural life truly the answer, or does it bring its own set of challenges? With increasing land costs, social isolation, and infrastructure limitations, can this movement endure? We hear from those embracing this shift. Is rural living the key to a healthier, more sustainable society?

Presenter: Anelise Borges

Guests:

Shannon Hayes – CEO, SAP Bush Hollow Farm

Victor Gabriel Lara – Creative director

Patrick Vernuccio – Urban gardening content creator and author

Mohammed Ali Al Khater – Co-Founder and CEO, Torba Farm