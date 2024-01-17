Sugary chocolate bars, salty crisps and fatty snacks are generally off the menu when you’re on a diet.

But there are endless numbers of supposed diet-friendly options, from low-fat yoghurt and low-calorie popcorn to sugar-free chocolate and rice cakes.

However, choosing the right snack when you’re trying to slim down can be very tricky.

In advice crafted for MailOnline readers, registered dietitian DR DUANE MELLOR, based at Aston University in Birmingham, judges which are best for dieters…

Dr Duane Mellor judges which snacks are best for dieters, with popcorn and rice cakes coming out on top

Activia No Added Sugar, 0% Fat Gut Health Yoghurt

Activia fat free yoghurt is a low in sugar dairy food that provides a good source of calcium

Score: 7/10

Calories: 58kcal per 115g yoghurt

Fat: 0g

Sugars: 8g

Salt: 0.22g

Low fat and sugar dairy foods can be a useful snack as they offer extra calcium.

It is the calcium in this which allows it to have a gut health claim, which is not actually linked to the fact it is a yogurt which contain bacteria.

It has flavour which might make it more interesting, but adding fruit to a natural yoghurt might be a better option.

Although these Kallo rice cakes contain a quarter of a teaspoon of sugar they are still a good snack option

Kallo Blueberry And Vanilla Rice And Corn Cakes

Score: 8/10

Calories: 35kcal per rice cake

Fat: 0.2g

Sugars: 1.4g

Salt: trace

Rice cakes and similar products can offer a low calorie crunchy option.

These, if you are not adding a topping, can offer a snack option without a lot of added fat or salt.

They do contain about a quarter of a teaspoons of sugar, but on the whole they are a reasonable choice.

Mini Babybel Light Cheese Snacks

Babybels contain B12 and protein making them a good snack

Score: 7/10

Calories: 42kcal per Babybel

Fat: 2.4g

Sugars: <0.01g

Salt: 0.36g

Many people might not think of cheese as a good snack option.

But lower fat versions will still contain the calcium, vitamin B12 and protein of regular cheese.

There is still some fat and salt, but this can make a handy snack option.

Sunbites are considered healthier because they are made from wholegrain

Walkers Sunbites Sweet Chilli Snacks

Score: 5/10

Calories: 133kcal per pack

Fat: 5.9g

Sugars: 1.7g

Salt: 0.16g

These are slightly higher in calories than some of the snack options, and build their healthier claim on the fact they are made from wholegrain.

But even though they are a baked snack, they still contain nearly 6g of fat per pack which possibly does not quiet make up for the fibre that the wholegrains add.

Eat Real Sea Salt Hummus Chips

These low calories crisps are a good snack option but only if you eat half the bag

Score: 6/10

Calories: 145kcal per serving

Fat: 9g

Sugars: 1g

Salt: 0.3g

It is worth noticing that this comes as a larger pack than some of the other snacks at 45g. This will not be a problem if you only have half a bag.

So it is a reasonable snack as long as you are not tempted to eat a full bag.

Jacobs Mini Cheddars Double Gloucester & Chive Flavour

As long as you only have one bag these low fat mini cheddars are a good option

Score: 6/10

Calories: 73kcal per pack

Fat: 2.3g

Sugars: 0.6g

Salt: 0.16g

As well as being lower in fat than the original version, it is also helped by having a modest sized bag, meaning one back only provides 73kcal.

So it’s a reasonable option if you only choose to eat one bag.

Although it’s low in sugar this chocolate is not low in calories and would not be great for a diet

NOMOSU Organic 72% Dark Chocolate

Score: 4/10

Calories: 524kcal per 100g

Fat: 48g

Sugars: <0.5g

Salt: 0.00g

It is important to remember that even low sugar chocolate will not be low in calories per 100g, so this could work if you can have a square or two.

This is sweetened with erythritol which can have a laxative effect if eaten in large amounts.

So, this could be a lower sugar option, but it is not low in calories.

If you want a square or two of chocolate perhaps a good quality chocolate with or without sugar is fine.

Pip & Nut Dark Chocolate Almond Butter Cups

Even though they are vegan, they still contain a teaspoon of sugar

Score: 4/10

Calories: 103kcal per cup

Fat: 7.9g

Sugars: 4.5g

Salt: 0.07g

These come in two serving packs, with each cup containing 103kcal and the equivalent of a teaspoon of sugar.

Although these may look healthier, they are only claiming to be ethically sourced and vegan which does not mean they are better for your health.

Soreen Malt Lunchbox Loaves

These loafs are low in fat and are a source of fibre making them a good snack option

Score: 8/10

Calories: 92kcal per mini loaf

Fat: 0.5g

Sugars: 5.7g

Salt: 0.15g

This is a traditional snack which has been made more convenient and portion controlled in a lunchbox snack form.

Being low in fat and containing some fibre, it is perhaps only the little over a teaspoon of sugar that they contain which stops them from being a great snack choice.

Popcorn is also low in fat and full of fibre making it the perfect snack

Propercorn Lightly Sea Salted Popcorn

Score: 8.5/10

Calories: 44kcal per pack

Fat: 1.7g

Sugars: 0.1g

Salt: 0.11g

The combination of popcorn being low in fat and containing fibre and the small 10g packs mean this is a low calorie snack option.