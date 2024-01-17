Sugary chocolate bars, salty crisps and fatty snacks are generally off the menu when you’re on a diet.
But there are endless numbers of supposed diet-friendly options, from low-fat yoghurt and low-calorie popcorn to sugar-free chocolate and rice cakes.
However, choosing the right snack when you’re trying to slim down can be very tricky.
In advice crafted for MailOnline readers, registered dietitian DR DUANE MELLOR, based at Aston University in Birmingham, judges which are best for dieters…
Activia No Added Sugar, 0% Fat Gut Health Yoghurt
Activia fat free yoghurt is a low in sugar dairy food that provides a good source of calcium
Score: 7/10
Calories: 58kcal per 115g yoghurt
Fat: 0g
Sugars: 8g
Salt: 0.22g
Low fat and sugar dairy foods can be a useful snack as they offer extra calcium.
It is the calcium in this which allows it to have a gut health claim, which is not actually linked to the fact it is a yogurt which contain bacteria.
It has flavour which might make it more interesting, but adding fruit to a natural yoghurt might be a better option.
Although these Kallo rice cakes contain a quarter of a teaspoon of sugar they are still a good snack option
Kallo Blueberry And Vanilla Rice And Corn Cakes
Score: 8/10
Calories: 35kcal per rice cake
Fat: 0.2g
Sugars: 1.4g
Salt: trace
Rice cakes and similar products can offer a low calorie crunchy option.
These, if you are not adding a topping, can offer a snack option without a lot of added fat or salt.
They do contain about a quarter of a teaspoons of sugar, but on the whole they are a reasonable choice.
Mini Babybel Light Cheese Snacks
Babybels contain B12 and protein making them a good snack
Score: 7/10
Calories: 42kcal per Babybel
Fat: 2.4g
Sugars: <0.01g
Salt: 0.36g
Many people might not think of cheese as a good snack option.
But lower fat versions will still contain the calcium, vitamin B12 and protein of regular cheese.
There is still some fat and salt, but this can make a handy snack option.
Sunbites are considered healthier because they are made from wholegrain
Walkers Sunbites Sweet Chilli Snacks
Score: 5/10
Calories: 133kcal per pack
Fat: 5.9g
Sugars: 1.7g
Salt: 0.16g
These are slightly higher in calories than some of the snack options, and build their healthier claim on the fact they are made from wholegrain.
But even though they are a baked snack, they still contain nearly 6g of fat per pack which possibly does not quiet make up for the fibre that the wholegrains add.
Eat Real Sea Salt Hummus Chips
These low calories crisps are a good snack option but only if you eat half the bag
Score: 6/10
Calories: 145kcal per serving
Fat: 9g
Sugars: 1g
Salt: 0.3g
It is worth noticing that this comes as a larger pack than some of the other snacks at 45g. This will not be a problem if you only have half a bag.
So it is a reasonable snack as long as you are not tempted to eat a full bag.
Jacobs Mini Cheddars Double Gloucester & Chive Flavour
As long as you only have one bag these low fat mini cheddars are a good option
Score: 6/10
Calories: 73kcal per pack
Fat: 2.3g
Sugars: 0.6g
Salt: 0.16g
As well as being lower in fat than the original version, it is also helped by having a modest sized bag, meaning one back only provides 73kcal.
So it’s a reasonable option if you only choose to eat one bag.
Although it’s low in sugar this chocolate is not low in calories and would not be great for a diet
NOMOSU Organic 72% Dark Chocolate
Score: 4/10
Calories: 524kcal per 100g
Fat: 48g
Sugars: <0.5g
Salt: 0.00g
It is important to remember that even low sugar chocolate will not be low in calories per 100g, so this could work if you can have a square or two.
This is sweetened with erythritol which can have a laxative effect if eaten in large amounts.
So, this could be a lower sugar option, but it is not low in calories.
If you want a square or two of chocolate perhaps a good quality chocolate with or without sugar is fine.
Pip & Nut Dark Chocolate Almond Butter Cups
Even though they are vegan, they still contain a teaspoon of sugar
Score: 4/10
Calories: 103kcal per cup
Fat: 7.9g
Sugars: 4.5g
Salt: 0.07g
These come in two serving packs, with each cup containing 103kcal and the equivalent of a teaspoon of sugar.
Although these may look healthier, they are only claiming to be ethically sourced and vegan which does not mean they are better for your health.
Soreen Malt Lunchbox Loaves
These loafs are low in fat and are a source of fibre making them a good snack option
Score: 8/10
Calories: 92kcal per mini loaf
Fat: 0.5g
Sugars: 5.7g
Salt: 0.15g
This is a traditional snack which has been made more convenient and portion controlled in a lunchbox snack form.
Being low in fat and containing some fibre, it is perhaps only the little over a teaspoon of sugar that they contain which stops them from being a great snack choice.
Popcorn is also low in fat and full of fibre making it the perfect snack
Propercorn Lightly Sea Salted Popcorn
Score: 8.5/10
Calories: 44kcal per pack
Fat: 1.7g
Sugars: 0.1g
Salt: 0.11g
The combination of popcorn being low in fat and containing fibre and the small 10g packs mean this is a low calorie snack option.
WHAT SHOULD A BALANCED DIET LOOK LIKE?
Meals should be based on potatoes, bread, rice, pasta or other starchy carbohydrates, ideally wholegrain, according to the NHS
• Eat at least 5 portions of a variety of fruit and vegetables every day. All fresh, frozen, dried and canned fruit and vegetables count
• Base meals on potatoes, bread, rice, pasta or other starchy carbohydrates, ideally wholegrain
• 30 grams of fibre a day: This is the same as eating all of the following: 5 portions of fruit and vegetables, 2 whole-wheat cereal biscuits, 2 thick slices of wholemeal bread and large baked potato with the skin on
• Have some dairy or dairy alternatives (such as soya drinks) choosing lower fat and lower sugar options
• Eat some beans, pulses, fish, eggs, meat and other proteins (including 2 portions of fish every week, one of which should be oily)
• Choose unsaturated oils and spreads and consuming in small amounts
• Drink 6-8 cups/glasses of water a day
• Adults should have less than 6g of salt and 20g of saturated fat for women or 30g for men a day
Source: NHS Eatwell Guide