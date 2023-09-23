Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been heavily rumored to be dating, and now, a bizarre rumor claiming the two are engaged has spread online. False rumors that they have eloped have also surfaced on social media.

Taylor Swift is busy enjoying her nights out with her girl gang this week. The singer, who is currently on her Eras Tour, also became single in 2023 after her six-year relationship with British actor Joe Alwyn came to an end. Ever since her breakup, rumors about her dating life have been rife. Most recently, she was linked to The 1975’s Matty Healy. Now, wild rumors claim Taylor is dating NFL star and Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce. Recent speculations also claim the two could be engaged, but here’s the truth.

Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Did Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift get engaged?

No, despite fans shipping them, Travis and Taylor, both 33, are not engaged in 2023.

On September 22, several Swifties and NFL fans began searching if Taylor and Travis were engaged – some even searched if they had eloped.

Despite the persistent dating rumors about the two, they haven’t even confirmed they are romantically involved with one another, let alone engaged.

Moreover, the Kansas City Chiefs star recently addressed dating rumors surrounding him and Taylor. He shared the details of the interaction he had with the Grammy winner.

NFL star plays down dating rumors

On September 21, Travis appeared on ESPN’s The Pat McAfee Show, where the host asked him about the romance rumors surrounding Taylor and him.

The host points out how Travis’ love life has become the talk of the town. To this, the 33-year-old replied: “It’s hilarious how much traction this (rumor) has actually got.

“Right now, it’s like an old game in school called telephone, where everybody’s just whispering in each other’s ear, just hearing some random stuff. Especially, no one actually knows what’s going on.”

Talking about Taylor, he said: “I threw it out there, I threw the ball in her court,” he says.

“I told her, you know, I have seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead, you might have to come and see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one is a little more lit,” he further says.

He concludes by saying we’ll see what happens in the future.

Taylor and Joe Alwyn broke up a few months ago

Taylor and Conversations With Friends star Joe Alwyn ended their six-year romance in April 2023.

A source close to the British actor told People that “differences in their personalities” led to their breakup.

“They’ve had rough patches before and always worked things out, so friends thought they would take some time apart but eventually come back together,” the source commented.

They further noted that “ultimately”, Taylor and Joe “weren’t the right fit for one another.”