As US air strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities call into question the anti-war stance of US President Donald Trump, they may also reinforce Beijing’s assumptions about the unpredictability of the US administration, according to diplomatic observers.

The attacks could bolster belief in Beijing that Washington might intervene in regional conflicts, prompting stronger strategic preparations in the South China Sea and the Taiwan Strait, they added.

During his election campaign, Trump repeatedly pitched himself as an anti-war president and a peace broker, promising to put “America first” by ending US involvement in risky and expensive overseas conflicts.

The conflict makes Iranian newspaper headlines in Tehran on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters