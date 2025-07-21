Argentina on Monday announced a loosening of visa requirements for Chinese citizens in a new overture to Beijing as President Javier Milei seeks to recalibrate his foreign policy amid delayed trade negotiations with the US.

Under the new policy, effective Tuesday, Chinese nationals with US or European Union visas will not need Argentine visas to enter the country for tourism or business.

Until now, all Chinese citizens were subject to Argentina’s full visa requirements.

The policy change follows weeks of uncertainty around the timing of a long-anticipated tariff agreement with Washington and comes amid growing US discomfort over Argentina’s warming ties with Beijing.

China’s foreign ministry responded at the time by accusing Washington of attempting to “drive a wedge” between China and its Latin American partners. The dispute highlighted the delicate position Milei faces as he courts both superpowers.