BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Argentina’s security ministry said Monday it had filed a criminal complaint, and the Argentine Football Association launched an antisemitism investigation over fans’ actions as their team faced off against a soccer club from a predominantly Jewish neighborhood.
Fans of the second division All Boys soccer club staged anti-Israel protests — including parading a coffin in their rival team’s colors that was draped in the Israeli flag — prior to the Sunday match.
The team was playing against the Atlanta soccer club, which comes from the Villa Crespo neighborhood, where Jewish immigrants settled in the early 1900s.
During the match, which ended in a 0-0 draw, fans waved Palestinian and Iranian flags.
Flyers and pamphlets were also found outside the stadium reading “Israel and Atlanta are the same crap” and “Clear off to Israel” under a banner reading “Death to the genocidal state of Israel.”
Additionally, a drone bearing a Palestinian flag flew over the stadium, and some fans of the All Boys home team chanted anti-Israel slogans.
Argentina’s security ministry, in its complaint, accused fans of “demonstrations of violence, expressions of racial and religious hatred, and public intimidation.”
The Argentine Football Association also condemned what it described as “antisemitic acts” by All Boys club fans during the Sunday match.
The Association in a statement expressed “its total and absolute repudiation of the abhorrent acts of antisemitism carried out by fans of All Boys yesterday, both before and during the match between the club and Atlanta.”
Police in Buenos Aires have issued infractions for inciting disorder, among other crimes, against fans of the club.
The Argentine Delegation of Jewish Associations condemned the incidents and demanded that “the relevant authorities, the AFA, and the All Boys Club act firmly against these acts of hatred.”
The Jewish community in Argentina, the largest in Latin America, is estimated at around 300,000 members.
Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.
Is The Times of Israel important to you?
If so, we have a request.
Every day, even during war, our journalists keep you abreast of the most important developments that merit your attention. Millions of people rely on ToI for fast, fair and free coverage of Israel and the Jewish world.
We care about Israel – and we know you do too. So today, we have an ask: show your appreciation for our work by joining The Times of Israel Community, an exclusive group for readers like you who appreciate and financially support our work.
Yes, I’ll give
Yes, I’ll give
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
You appreciate our journalism
We’re really pleased that you’ve read X Times of Israel articles in the past month.
You clearly find our careful reporting valuable, in a time when facts are often distorted and news coverage often lacks context.
Your support is essential to continue our work. We want to continue delivering the professional journalism you value, even as the demands on our newsroom have grown dramatically since October 7.
So today, please consider joining our reader support group, The Times of Israel Community. For as little as $6 a month you’ll become our partners while enjoying The Times of Israel AD-FREE, as well as accessing exclusive content available only to Times of Israel Community members.
Thank you,
David Horovitz, Founding Editor of The Times of Israel
Join Our Community
Join Our Community
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,’script’,
‘https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘272776440645465’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);