61 mins: Oof! Chile keep charging forward and finally find a gap as Clemente Saavedra gets round a tackle. He doesn’t have any support, though, and a hefty challenge knocks the ball from his grasp.

59 mins: Argentina bob and weave towards the line, De La Fuente held up by Ayarza – but a Chile player steps offside, and Argentina have a scrum five metres out. A fifth try feels inevitable – but no! Chile are stronger in the scrum, and get a penalty of their own.

56 mins: That’s the end of Bohme’s afternoon, replaced by Tomas Dussaillant; for Argentina, the fired-up Creevy and Marcos Kremer are replaced by Ignacio Ruiz and Matias Alemanno.

55 mins: Chile concede a penalty for collapsing the maul, and Sanchez boots into touch. The crowd have certainly livened up since Chile’s try and the subsequent decision to disallow it.

52 mins: No try! Ah, this is a real shame. From the lineout, Augusto Bohme trades passes with Clemente Saavedra and clatters his way over the line to roars from the crowd. Chile have a try! But wait – the TMO, Ben Whitehouse, says Saavedra’s pass was forward. I’m not sure anyone else noticed.

50 mins: Chile get a penalty and there’s a prolonged bit of afters, with Agustin Creevy running across to get involved. The referee warns both captains that he’ll sit players down if that continues.

49 mins: A fair few changes after that bonus-point try: for Argentina, Lautaro Bazan Velez replaces Tomas Cubelli and Francisco Gömez Kodela is on for Eduardo Bello in the front row. Salvador Lues replaces Javier Carrasco for Chile.

48 mins: Sánchez’s conversion means that Argentina have scored more points here than in total against England and Samoa. It’s a painful blow for Chile, who threw everything at their opponents only to end up further behind.

TRY! Argentina 31-0 Chile (Bogado 46′) Isgro juggles the ball on the right flank and Argentina sweep downfield before Sánchez moves left and offloads to Cubelli, who finds Bogado. The full-back skips around one tackle and has the space to take the scenic route around another, bending his run to secure his side’s fourth try. Martin Bogado goes over the line after a jinxing run. Photograph: Stéphane Mahé/Reuters Updated at 10.14 EDT

44 mins: Argentina retain the ball from their lineout, but a colossal tackle by Domingo Saavedra dislodges the ball. Argentina scramble back to collect, inside their own half …

42 mins: Ayarza collects a downfield kick and sets off at speed before offloading to Garafulic, who is crowded out. Chile push on, into the opposing 22, but as they work the ball across the field, Argentina hold firm and draw the penalty, to audible anguish from the crowd.

Second half We’re back under way in Nantes, with Rodrigo Isgro back off the sin-bin bench for Argentina.

“I remember watching France v Argentina in 2007 in a rugby club just outside Paris,” writes Jeremy Boyce. “Argentina were the bright new shiny object and we all loved them for it. Seems to me that since they were accepted into the Championship, they have adopted ‘if-you-can’t-beat-them-join-them’ tactics. Rugby is a better game when teams like Chile and Portugal are playing.”

Half time! Argentina 24-0 Chile It’s been an efficient, dominant display from Argentina, crashing in three tries and not giving their spirited opponents an inch. All that’s left to wrap up is a bonus point, and then who knows – perhaps we can have a bit more fun. Back soon.

39 mins: Some nice hands from the Chilean backs, particularly Ayarza, but on two occasions, Videla is absolutely steamrollered to stop the attack. There’s a Truman Show-esque sky-blue wall on front of Chile, and they can’t make a dent in it.

38 mins: It’s a low-tempo end to this first half, with Chile looking exhausted and Argentina happy to regroup for the second half.

35 mins: No try! Facundo Isa, the Argentina No 8, is able to barrel forward largely unopposed, but three red shirts gather to stop him scoring. It’s checked by the TMO, and replays show that he did get the ball down, but not before being dragged into touch.

33 mins: Chile win the lineout and try to mount an attack – but their commitment to running the ball, while admirable, isn’t getting them much joy against Argentina’s well-spread defence. At the breakdown, the ball is turned over …

31 mins: No upgrade for Isgro’s yellow card – “not a high degree of danger” – while on the field, Chile hold up superbly and Argentina are eventually penalised.

28 mins: The referee warns Tomas Cubelli over wasting time at the put-in, before Sanchez looks to release Imhoff down the right. The winger cuts inside and out before being held up, but Chile concede another penalty in the process …

Yellow card for Argentina (Isgro) Isgro is sent to the sin-bin for a high arm as he sought to bring Fernández down; it’ll also be reviewed, though it looks like a yellow card to me. Chile with a man advantage, and a chance to stop the one-way traffic.

25 mins: We’re having a TMO review now, after a high tackle from Argentina’s Rodrigo Isgro on Chile’s Rodrigo Fernández.

TRY! Argentina 24-0 Chile (Creevy 23′) The beatdown continues. Sánchez kicks to the corner, Argentina win the lineout, Creevy gets on the ball, sneaks around the maul, dots down, taps the badge, Sánchez converts. Like clockwork. Now it’s Creevy’s turn. Photograph: Themba Hadebe/AP Updated at 09.38 EDT

21 mins: Chile’s defence holds up under the posts and Argentina knock on – but prop Javier Carrasco is offside.

19 mins: A second dropped catch from Ayarza, dazzled by the sun, puts Chile back in trouble – but they win a penalty from the resulting scrum. Only a brief reprieve, though, as a missed lineout ball allows Argentina to pour forward again … Updated at 09.24 EDT

TRY! Argentina 17-0 Chile (González 17′) The chance is taken with ruthless efficiency; Pagadizabal climbs highest at the lineout then directs traffic, the spinning maul proving unstoppable as Juan Martín González carries it forward. Sánchez adds the extras. González powers through to score the second try for Los Pumas. Photograph: Stéphane Mahé/Reuters Updated at 09.27 EDT

15 mins: “You must roll away,” Paul Williams tells Chile’s Javier Eissmann after another defensive penalty. Sánchez kicks for the corner …

Argentina 10-0 Chile (Sánchez pen): Michael Cheika’s side look dialled in, ready to punish any mistakes. They pounce on a poor kick-off to get back into Chile territory, and when the penalty arrives, Sánchez kicks the three points to extend their lead. Updated at 09.18 EDT

11 mins: An early change for Argentina, with centre Lucio Cinti unable to continue; he’s replaced by Juan Cruz Mallia. Updated at 10.22 EDT

TRY! Argentina 7-0 Chile (Sánchez 9′) Nicolás Sánchez, earning his 100th cap today, gives Argentina the lead with a lovely bit of trickery, sidestepping one tackle and then catching out his fellow fly-half Fernández with a dummy pass, opening a space to slide over in the corner. He adds the conversion. First blood to Los Pumas as Nicolas Sanchez goes over for the opening try. Photograph: David Ramos/World Rugby/Getty Images Updated at 09.18 EDT

8 mins: An early drinks break as a couple of players get treatment after a bruising opening passage of play.

6 mins: The Argentina pack work their way towards the line, but a Chilean boot smartly clears a loose ball, and the underdogs are able to turn it over and clear away. Updated at 09.09 EDT

2 mins: Juan Imhoff holds on to the ball under pressure, and Chile get an early penalty. They’re going for it, from on the halfway line! Santiago Videla lines it up – but it doesn’t have the distance. Updated at 09.05 EDT

Here we go! Chile kick off under blue skies in Nantes, where it’s 24 degrees. Paul Williams is the referee. Marcelo Torrealba of Chile passes the ball out of a ruck. Photograph: David Ramos/World Rugby/Getty Images Updated at 09.08 EDT

The two anthems are absolutely bellowed out by players and fans alike. It sounds like Argentina supporters are outnumbering their neighbours, but it’s going to be a raucous atmosphere either way.

Tom Farrell has a bold suggestion: “How about five groups of four? The first three for the top 12 qualifiers by world ranking, each group sending two teams to the quarter-finals. The other two groups are for teams ranked 13-20, but only the winners go through. It sounds crazy, but it would work.”

Chile are yet to beat Argentina in 39 Test matches, although they have beaten sides from across the border in uncapped games. This is the first World Cup match between two South American sides, and a rare occasion when two bordering nations have met in a World Cup pool.

Pre-game thoughts from both head coaches … Argentina’s Michael Cheika: “You’ve got to earn everything, especially in the World Cup. That’s been our mentality since Game 1; some players have a good opportunity today. There will be a lot of emotion, it’s a great derby occasion.” The Chile coach, Pablo Lemoine: “This is a big day for South American rugby, but especially for us; Chile fans used to follow Argentina at World Cups, now we’re playing them!”

An interesting debate in the pre-game chat on ITV about potentially expanding the World Cup to 24 teams. Maggie Alphonsi believes it would give smaller teams more opportunities, but Rory Best is concerned that we will see more lopsided scores unless more is done between tournaments to help the lower-tier nations develop. It’s a tough balance: in an ideal world, I would like to see more games between the leading nations at a World Cup, but that’s hard to do without increasing the workload on players, or shutting developing sides out (as we’ve seen in cricket, for instance). How would you change the format? Drop me a line.

Some news from the France camp, where Antoine Dupont has been cleared to return to action following surgery on his facial fracture. “Antoine has been given the go-ahead to resume physical activity taking it step by step,” read a statement from the French federation.

“This activity will take place under the supervision of the French national team’s medical staff.” Les Bleus play Italy in their final Pool A match on Friday, but France’s health manager Bruno Boussagol has said he is “convinced” Dupont, the captain and scrum-half, would not be fit for the game. Bordeaux’s Maxime Lucu is expected to deputise in Lyon, but Dupont is expected to be fit for the quarter-finals. He suffered the injury in a head-on-head challenge from Namibia’s Johan Deysel, who was sent off and subsequently banned for five matches.

The teams Argentina: Bogado, Isgro, Cinti, De la Fuente (c), Imhoff, Sánchez, Cubelli; Sclavi, Creevy, Bello; Pagadizabal, Rubiolo; González, Kremer, Isa. Replacements: Ruíz, Vivas, Gómez Kodela, Alemanno, Oviedo, Bazan Velez, Carreras, Mallia. Chile: Ayarza, Videla, D Saavedra, Garafulic, Larenas, Fernández, Torrealba; Carrasco, Bohme, Dittus, Pedrero, Eissmann, Sigren (c), C Saavedra, Martínez. Replacements: Dussaillant, Lues, Inostroza, Sarmiento, Escobar, Silva, Herreros, Urroz.