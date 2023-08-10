Argentine agency opens investigation into Worldcoin over biometric data

Authorities in Argentina have become the latest government officials to probe cryptocurrency project Worldcoin over privacy concerns.

In an Aug. 8 announcement, Argentina’s Agency for Access to Public Information (AAIP) said it was investigating Worldcoin over its collection, storage and use of customer data to ensure it complies with security and privacy regulations. Worldcoin (WLD) launched its token project in July with the goal of verifying users through retinal scans, leading to concerns from many regarding privacy.

“Citizens have the right, whenever personal data is provided, to have clear and accessible information in relation to the assignment, use and purpose for which the data is collected and processed, especially with regard to sensitive data, such as biometric data,” said the AAIP.

More than 2 million accounts signed up for Worldcoin prior to its token launch in July. However, following the distribution of retinal scanners, reports suggested Germany’s Bavarian State Office for Data Protection Supervision announced an investigation over privacy concerns, while the French National Commission on Informatics and Liberty called the project’s data collection methods “questionable.”

On Aug. 2, Kenya’s minister of internal security announced the country would suspend Worldcoin’s local operations until authorities had the opportunity to assess any potential risk to residents. Local news outlets reported on Aug. 7 that Kenyan police raided a Worldcoin property, seizing equipment that may have contained user data.

