TikTok star Mikaela Lafuente is the latest online personality taking over social media so here’s what we know about her age and background.

In the age of TikTok, it’s significantly easier to become a viral success but Mikaela Lafuente may be a name to remember as the young model wows fans on and off the catwalk.

The social media star-turned-model garners millions of views with ease on the video platform, so let’s meet the budding celebrity.

Meet TikTok’s Mikaela Lafuente – age, nationality, and Twitter

Mikaela Lafuente is a 21-year-old model and social media star from Argentina. Born on June 13, 2002, she hails from Buenos Aires.

The online star is known for her bikini photos on Instagram, where she has over 968K followers. Her fanbase on TikTok is even larger with 3.5 million followers.

Her first video was uploaded on July 5, 2022 and currently has 7.5 million replays. It trails behind her most popular clip to date, which shows Mikaela posing in a neon orange two-piece, before strutting away from the camera. It has over 22 million views.

She has since expanded her career off social media; Lafuente walked for two swimwear brands at the 2023 New York Swim Week during the summer.

If she doesn’t continue modeling, Mikaela may pursue a career in advertising. After all, she graduated with a degree in advertising from the University of Belgrano in 2023.

Lafuente’s physique has fueled speculation on whether she’s had any surgical procedures but in a May 2022 Q&A video, Mikaela clarified that she was fully natural.

If she were to alter her appearance, the 21-year-old admitted that she would choose her nose or breasts.

Mikaela Lafuente once ‘rejected’ Bryce Hall

The model is already in the same circles as Bryce Hall, one of the most known male TikTokers. In August, Mikaela declared herself as “Team Bryce out here”, during his bare-knuckle fight against Gee Perez.

Hall and Lafuente may be closer than fans think as she once rejected his offer to become his girlfriend, but it’s likely that it was just a skit.

Bryce later responded to the video of himself sitting side by side with Mikaela, before leaning into kiss her. The video cut off before any action happened, so their relationship status remains a mystery.