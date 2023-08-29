Despite fears of bankruptcy in late 2022, Argo’s 2023 mid-year results show a positive shift.

Argo Blockchain, a London-based crypto mining company, has unveiled its financial results for the first half of 2023, showcasing noteworthy improvements in loss reduction and strategic debt management.

In the first half of 2023, Argo reported a pretax loss of $18.6 million, representing a significant stride forward from the $47.9 million loss reported during the same period the previous year. However, the true testament to Argo’s progress lies in the loss mitigation and shrewd management of its financial obligations. The company effectively reduced its debt from $143 million in 2022 to a more manageable $75 million by the close of June 2023.

Argo Reports Poor Revenue despite Slashing Debt by Half

Yet, amid these achievements, Argos encountered a revenue decline of 31%, with earnings contracting from $34.6 million to $24.0 million. This contraction was primarily attributed to the downward trajectory of Bitcoin (BTC) prices and the parallel increase in the global hash rate, ultimately leading to amplified network difficulty.

Furthermore, the company’s Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) experienced a decline to $2.3 million from the previous $17.8 million.

Notably, within this figure, the second quarter of 2023 contributed $1.0 million. Argo attributed this reduction to a 21% decrease in non-mining operating costs and expenses compared to the first quarter.

The company’s robust cost management strategies played a pivotal role in maintaining equilibrium. The crypto mining firm executed a remarkable 33% reduction in overall operating costs and expenses, significantly trimming them down to $7.9 million from a prior $11.7 million.

Conversely, direct costs experienced an unexpected surge of 48%, soaring to $15.1 million. The company’s decision to allocate resources to restructuring costs, a notable change from the preceding year, reflects Argo’s proactive approach to revamping its operational landscape.

Argo Plans to Strengthen Its Balance Sheet For the Reminder of This Year

Looking ahead, Argo is poised to continue capitalizing on its current momentum. The company’s strategic plan includes the persistence of its non-mining operating expense savings, bolstering its financial position. Argo also seeks to explore the potential sales of non-core assets as part of its broader strategy to alleviate its debt burden further.

Matthew Shaw, the company’s board chairman, expressed his enthusiasm for the company’s prospects, asserting that Argo’s mission to empower innovative and sustainable blockchain infrastructure remains steadfast.

“For the remainder of 2023, the company will continue to focus on strengthening its balance sheet and growing the business with a strong emphasis on financial discipline and operational excellence. I am excited for Argo to continue its mission of powering the world’s most innovative and sustainable blockchain infrastructure in this next stage of the company’s development,” he said.

In trading, Argo shares demonstrated a marginal decline of 2.2%, marking a share value of 8.68 pence in London on Tuesday morning, highlighting the impact of these financial revelations on the market sentiment.

Despite fears of bankruptcy in late 2022, Argo’s 2023 mid-year results show a positive shift. The company plans to boost its hash rate capacity to 2.8 ex hashes per second (EH/s) using 1,628 BlockMiners in Quebec.

To improve finances, Argo said last year that it was in talks about selling some non-essential assets and exploring ways to lower its overall debt. These steps demonstrate their commitment to financial health.

