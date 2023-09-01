Ari Lennox has never been afraid to be get candid with her supporters, and now she’s opened up about her struggle with self-love.

Taking to her X account on Wednesday (August 30), the talented singer shared her truth. “I hate that I crave validation in every ounce of my life. It is truly a miserable existence,” she began.

“I hate that I wish I was cool. I’m embarrassing. I don’t know when I’ll ever start loving myself. I don’t know if it’s possible. I can’t even enjoy all that I’ve created for myself.”

She continued: “It’s painful reality to not be loved yet to crave it so bad in the most harmful places. To not be able trust anyone. To want people around but to push them away simultaneously. It’s mental misery.”

This isn’t the first time Ari Lennox has been vulnerable with her fans. In March, the Dreamville signee opened up about having self-confidence issues regarding love and relationships and said she felt “unattractive” by “wanting love so bad.”

“Have I made myself unattractive by wanting love so bad?” she wrote on Twitter/X. “By speaking about it? Complaining about it? I wish I didn’t crave it.”

Lennox continued: “I wish it didn’t make me blind, weak, and so dangerously trusting. I wish I had no love inside of me. Wish I didn’t have emotions. Wish I didn’t care.”

She’s also been open about her battle with sobriety, revealing last month that she’d officially been sober for seven months. In a post, Ari reflected on her past and highlighted the life-changing benefits of being teetotal.

“7 months sober. That’s a lot of sober flights. A lot of sober conversations. A lot of facing things raw and head on,” she began. “Honestly I don’t know what will happen when I reach a year sober. Don’t know if sobriety is forever or not but I can’t imagine going back to how things were.

“Passing out in the airport or having my emotions more heightened than needed smh shit was bad. I feel more in control of my emotions. More stable. More happy. More alert. More safe. More accepting of things I can’t control and more responsible with things I can.”

She continued: “I have less anxiety socially and when I’m ready to go, I go. I recognize my threshold with things and implement boundaries. I don’t find interest in partying anymore :/ maybe I’m changing and that’s deeper than alcohol. I like doing chill sweet things. I’m a chill bitch I realized.

“Accepting help and realizing I’m not the best traveler on my own has been a game changer. So now I have help and that helps. Having help is ok. I like waking up with no hangover or embarrassment. I like waking up with no night terrors and panic attacks from liquor.”

Various celebrities showed their support in the comments section, including SZA, her labelmate Bas and Chance The Rapper.