Ari Lennox has opened up about her unhappy time on tour with Rod Wave, claiming that she was “never comfortable” on the road with the rapper.

During a vulnerable Instagram Live over the weekend, the Dreamville singer discussed her experience of the tour and also about the treatment she endured.

She said: “I was never comfortable. I just remember every show, just racing to get off stage, racing to get through my set.”

Lennox’s issues weren’t with Wave himself but the audiences at the shows.

She continued: “I started trying to communicate with the audience and then I realized they were getting angry at me affirming them. You’re getting angry that I’m affirming you? This is not my crowd. And it’ll never be. And that’s alright.

“It was tough and it was heavy on my soul, especially the day when the bottle happened because that side of the stage, like, I felt the energy … It was just all darkness — that was literally the energy that was coming from the left side.”

Elsewhere, she added: “I was on that stage and would people would have shit on their screens saying ‘next, and I can’t deal with shit like that. I’ll curse you out … What is this aggression? You’re that pissed?

“It was a lot for two and a half months, like, getting my wardrobe stolen. It was just a very hard two and a half fucking months. Very lonely too. But I thought it would be a good idea.”

Ari Lennox opens up about touring with Rod Wave: “I was never comfortable. I just remember every show, just racing to get off stage, racing to get through my set.” pic.twitter.com/tBf4E3HLaT — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) January 7, 2024

Ari Lennox talks about a “very, very, hard and lonely” time opening up on tour w/ Rod Wave “I get why it does not makes sense to open up for … anybody. I watched it with Rico Nasty. There’s a certain type of fan base that you’re like, literally aggressive” https://t.co/lwSjv4rfSQpic.twitter.com/RrMUIEqfkD — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) January 7, 2024

The most notable incident that happened while Ari Lennox was supporting Rod Wave was the singer getting pelted with a bottle thrown from the audience during a show in Los Angeles in November.

While the bottle missed her, the “Shea Butter Baby” star went on a rant at the audience and called out who she believed threw the object.

related news Ari Lennox Celebrates 1 Year Of Sobriety: ‘I Love You All’ December 20, 2023

She cut the music to her set and said: “Bitch, I’ll fuck you up! Who the fuck did it? Who the fuck did it? I’ll fuck y’all ass up. ‘Cause I don’t play that, I don’t feel that bullshit.

“I will fuck y’all shit all the way the fuck up! Don’t you ever disrespect a beautiful Black woman on the stage like that! I’ma fucking fuck you up. That’s the fuck right. Who did it, bitch?”

After someone appeared to confess to throwing the bottle, Lennox continued: “Right, come here, bitch. Come here, let’s do it. Come here bitch, you a pussy. That’s right, you could never even be as good as a pussy. That’s right, bitch. You’re dumb. You’re weak.”

While ranting at the crowd, the rest of the audience cheered her on and a security guard appeared on stage to escort her off after it appeared her microphone had been cut.