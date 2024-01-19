Ari Lennox has not been a fan of T.I.‘s wife Tiny Harris since the Xscape singer seemingly shaded her in an old interview.

Talking to fans in an Instagram live on Wednesday (January 17), Ari recalled a 2022 comment from Tiny about her vocal range.

“You can’t drag me and then, ‘Oh yeah!’ I mean, just like Tiny: you can’t in one breath say, ‘Oh yeah she’s amazing,’ but also say I don’t have range,” Ari said. “These are back-handed compliments so I will forever look at you like a shady pest. Yeah that’s what she said. That really hurt my feelings. Like girl, I be listening to you. Xscape is one of my favorite groups. I loved her little fucking verse on [sings ‘My Little Secret’].”

She continued: “And for her to come at me like I couldn’t fit in with y’all! I don’t wanna fit in with y’all! But you know what? I love Kandi. She had my back. I love you Kandi, I forever will love you. Tiny hurt my feelings, but you know what, it is what it is. It’s nice to see who fuck with you and who’s cool and who’s not and I’m just in a space where its just like alright, thank you for revealing yourselves to me.”

When a fan brought up the fact it was an old comment, Ari added:

“‘Ari that was years ago.’ Kiss my ass, okay? If someone shaded you years ago, you would feel a way, okay? Listen, there’s a lot of people who shaded me. I still listen to their music. I still listen to Xscape. I just know I can only hang out with Kandi. That’s what I know.”

Ari Lennox recalls T.I.’s wife Tiny “shading” her: “That really hurt my feelings” via: @livebitezpic.twitter.com/jTU2o4CQwd — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) January 18, 2024

The Tiny comment in question came from a 2022 interview with Los Angeles radio station KDAY, where Xscape was asked which modern day R&B singer they could see in their group. When Kandi chose Ari Lennox, Tiny shrugged and said, “I mean I haven’t heard her range. I’ve heard her sing and she sounds amazing.”

Many fans took this as shade, and even started a #WhoDontHaveRange trending topic at the time with clips of the Dreamville artist singing.

Tiny Harris wasn’t the only one Ari came for during her IG Live, however – as she also ripped into Joe Budden for being “obsessed” with her.

Budden had previously criticized the R&B singer over her comments about her tour with Rod Wave, during which she was pelted with a bottle.

While Budden praised Lennox as talented, he took issue with her complaining about the arena tour and said she should have been grateful for the opportunity.

Lennox did not take the feedback well, calling the former Slaughterhouse rapper a “failure.”

“I don’t know what Joe Budden’s obsession is with me, but what I will say is that somebody needs to tell him to stop touching them dogs,” she began. “He’s weird and he’s gross. He has smoke mouth. He’s disgusting! And he’s a failure like Drake said.

Lennox then threatened to spend $20,000 to sue Budden over his comments and claimed he “loves to oppose everybody, especially women.”

Budden has yet to respond to her comments.