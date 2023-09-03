Ariana Grande showed off her quirky style while giving her fans a glimpse at her day-to-day life on Instagram this week.

The singer, 30, uploaded a slideshow of photos Saturday rocking a variety of girly outfits, including a stunning blue coord that bared her toned midriff.

Grande — who recently dropped her longtime manager Scooter Braun — rocked the glam getup while on set of a secret project.

In the self-portrait, the Nickelodeon star aimed her iPhone at her vanity mirror and posed with her bleach blonde hair swept over one shoulder.

A rack of clothes rested behind Grande while an iced coffee and various beauty products were sprawled out in front of her.

Grande also gave her 380million followers a glimpse inside her LA home as she captured a selfie on her couch at sunset.

Her hair was tied up in a ponytail and she sported a cropped white tank top with black sweatpants.

One of her beloved dogs was sleeping right beside her in the shot. Grande also shared a shot of her adorable pooch’s paws.

The hitmaker may be working on new music as she included a photo of herself hanging out in what appeared to be a recording studio.

She was seated on the floor and surrounded by music equipment and a disco ball-esque light overhead.

The performer was dressed in a sequin LBD, which was contrasted with a pair of bright white heels.

Grande’s final shot was taken during a recent pop-up event for her makeup brand r.e.m. beauty in New York City.

In the candid snap, the singer is seen putting on an apron behind the counter of her ‘Sweetener Shop’ — which is a reference to her beloved fourth studio album.

Grande was all smiles while rocking a black r.e.m. beauty sweatshirt and accessorized with shiny gold drop earrings.

She rocked shimmery eyeshadow and styled her blonde tresses in one of her signature high ponytails.

Grande also tagged the official Instagram account for her cosmetics brand in the final snap.

The hitmaker is currently romantically involved with Ethan Slater, whom she met while working on the upcoming musical feature Wicked.

The performer, who is currently in the process of divorcing her estranged husband, Dalton Gomez, and her costar were initially revealed to have been dating this past July.

The Broadway star was also married to Lilly Jay, and filed for divorce that same month.