



Arizona will sign former San Jose State coach Brent Brennan to a five-year contract to become the Wildcats’ new head football coach, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. The news first was reported by Jason Scheer of WildcatAuthority.com.

San Jose State officials have been told of Brennan’s departure to Arizona, and the Spartans are ready to start a search where head coaching experience will be a preferred trait, per ESPN.

Former Wildcats coach Jedd Fisch accepted the Washington job Sunday after posting a 10–3 record in 2023 that ended with a win against Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl, leaving a gaping hole for the program. Enter Brennan.

The veteran coach has spent the past seven seasons with the Spartans and has a 34–48 record with the program. San Jose State’s 7–6 mark this past season was the third time Brennan led the team to a record above .500.

Ex-San Jose State coach Brent Brennan reportedly is taking over the Arizona program as it moves into the Big 12 for the 2024 season. Stan Szeto/USA TODAY Sports

Brennan is the first head coach to lead the Spartans to three bowl games, and it’s the first time the Spartans have ever gone to three bowl games in a four-year span.

Arizona is scheduled to kick off the ’24 season at home against New Mexico on Aug. 31.



