LOS ANGELES — Former Pac-12 basketball rivals Arizona and UCLA will play each other in the Hall of Fame Series at Intuit Dome.

The game between the men’s teams will be Nov. 14 and will honor late Hall of Famer Bill Walton. Besides starring for the Bruins in college, his son Luke played for the Wildcats and the elder Walton broadcast games involving both schools.

The teams most recently met in December, when UCLA won 57-54 in Phoenix. Last season, UCLA played in the first college basketball game at Intuit Dome, beating Gonzaga 65-62.