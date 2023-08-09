ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood has sparked speculation with her recent prediction that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) may potentially grant approval for multiple Spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) simultaneously.

Deviation From The Norm For Spot Bitcoin ETFs

In a recent interview with Bloomberg on August 7, Cathie Wood shared her insight that the SEC might opt for a groundbreaking strategy by approving more than one Bitcoin ETF at the same time.

Wood’s assertion, “I think the SEC, if it’s going to approve a Bitcoin ETF, will approve more than one at once,” has captured attention, especially given her prior assurance that her firm would lead in securing approval for a spot Bitcoin ETF.

Wood’s projection deviates from the conventional practice of sequential ETF approvals. By envisioning a simultaneous approval scenario, she introduces a novel approach that could streamline the regulatory process. This potential shift aims to foster a balanced and inclusive investment landscape, catering to an expected demand of over $50 billion.

Implications For The Cryptocurrency Industry

Historically, the SEC has not granted approval for spot Bitcoin ETFs, while permitting the listing of ETFs tied to crypto futures. Wood’s forward-looking statement emerges amidst a surge in applications from major players like BlackRock Inc, Fidelity, WisdomTree, VanEck, and Invesco, all vying for the approval of similar crypto ETFs as ARK.

Wood’s forecast also emphasizes the significance of strategic marketing. Given the anticipated resemblance among various funds, Wood suggests that issuers’ marketing prowess will be crucial in setting them apart as a race for dominance is expected. This insight underscores the competitive edge sought by applicants in a rapidly evolving sector.

BTC price recovers as positive sentiment grows | Source: BTCUSD on Tradingview.com

As Cathie Wood’s prediction reverberates through the financial realm, industry observers await SEC’s response. With a significant deadline for ARK’s application looming on August 13, amidst speculation of potential delays, Wood suggested that the deadline might pass and be extended but then the date will be eagerly waited on.

Although Ark Invest filed for its spot Bitcoin ETFs application on May 15, earlier than others like BlackRock who filed its application on June 15, this was thought to be a race for winners or losers according to Cathie’s “first in line” phrase to favor Ark Invest. However, her revised view makes the race for Spot Bitcoin ETFs and SEC ruling more interesting.

This innovative forecast accentuates the intersection of forward-thinking and regulatory dynamics, highlighting an era where digital assets are increasingly integrated within traditional financial frameworks, especially the recent push for ETFs.

Wood is known for her unwavering conviction in disruptive innovations and the companies behind them with her investment management firm ARK Invest boasting numerous high-value stocks like CoinBase Global (COIN), Tesla(TSL), and Block (SQ), among others.

Wood also reportedly bought $100,000 worth of Bitcoin years ago when it was sold for $250 apiece and the CEO revealed that she has never sold a single BTC.

Featured image from MarketWatch, chart from Tradingview.com