You’re a doctor, nurse, specialist, or hospital administrator—navigating a fast-paced, high-stakes environment every day. Between caring for patients, documenting charts, and keeping up with the latest research, your time is stretched thin.

Yet, one challenge remains constant: quickly finding reliable, evidence-based answers when you need them most.

Now imagine cutting down the time it takes to access clinical guidelines, systematic reviews, and trusted recommendations—empowering you to make faster, more informed decisions. Spend less time searching and more time selecting the best diagnostic and treatment options for your patients—without the overwhelm of information overload.

Arkangel AI medical search engine, Medsearch, achieves this by streamlining your workflow.

Physicians today face an overload of medical information that makes daily work difficult. In the face of complex diseases (such as Alzheimer’s or Cancer), keeping up to date with clinical evidence consumes valuable hours.

At the same time, clinical decision-making remains manual, subjective, and slow due to the high variability of treatment responses. These inefficient processes increase hospital delays and reduce patient care time.

Moreover, in low-resource settings, the problem is compounded: lack of access to expensive tests limits early detection of chronic diseases. Taken together, these operational and hospital management failures can lead to significant revenue losses and overburdening scenarios for healthcare professionals.

Arkangel AI: New Tools At The Doctor’s Service

To address these challenges, Arkangel AI, a company that develops digital employees, developed AI-based solutions that automate the search for clinical evidence and the interpretation of medical data.

For example, they created Pandora, an AI system trained to read unstructured electronic medical records with up to 92% accuracy in extracting information and capable of assigning evidence-based treatments with 93% accuracy.

In parallel, they designed Medsearch, a real-time clinical search engine that goes beyond simple summaries: it delivers clinical answers directly linked to relevant scientific literature, processes images and PDFs to provide evidence-based recommendations and clinical practice guidelines, and tailors results to the clinical context.

According to published data, Medsearch responds with nearly 90% accuracy in real time and helps save up to 79% of professionals’ time. “Before, it took me three days to complete my clinical or research work—now, with Medsearch, it takes me just three hours,” says Dr. Luis from Portugal, a Medsearch user.

Improved Diagnostics and Early Prediction

Arkangel AI has applied its technology to several real clinical cases. For example, it developed DACA, a conversational agent trained with 17 national and international clinical guidelines to answer questions about Alzheimer’s disease.

In validated tests, DACA achieved 100% accuracy, sensitivity, and agreement in answering complex clinical cases, exceeding the averages of many professionals.

Another case is chronic kidney disease (CKD): they trained an ensemble learning model using simple data (age, BMI, hypertension, diabetes time) on Colombian and Peruvian patients.

This algorithm achieved 91% sensitivity in diabetics (10% higher thanks to the ensemble approach) and 93% accuracy in non-diabetics, with an area under the curve of 0.948. These values indicate that the model predicts very well who will develop CKD without relying on complex tests, which is critical in hospitals with limited resources.

They have processed 1.7 million patients. They are implementing this same approach for oncology, rare diseases, neurological, cardiometabolic, and respiratory conditions.

In practice, this means enabling early detection and automated patient screening, optimizing healthcare institutions’ operations by unlocking 80% of the unstructured data. As a result, this solution “enables earlier detection, earlier treatment, and optimizes hospital operations—boosting revenue by up to 75% and improving patient care”. Arkangel AI innovations offer measurable improvements: from more accurate diagnoses to significant time savings in care.

“We work to make the healthcare system more accessible, efficient, and optimal through new technologies”, says Laura Velásquez, President of Arkangel AI, who started the company after losing three members of her family to medical problems in Canada.

That loss drove her to build tools for early disease detection. Now, Arkangel AI aims to impact one billion lives globally by 2030. Already, they’ve made 90 million predictions across 18 countries, proving their reach.

How Arkangel AI Data Intelligence Strengthens Health Systems

Hospitals today struggle to balance their budgets amid rising healthcare costs and limited resources.

Pandora helps medical institutions make the most of every dollar through intelligent resource allocation. The substantial savings enabled them to purchase vital medical equipment and expand their services.

Medsearch technology speeds up your diagnostic processes, research and clinical workflows throughout the entire patient journey and the healthcare professional’s work. Your daily clinical decisions directly impact the financial health of your healthcare organisation.

Inefficiencies drain resources that could otherwise fund patient care improvements and clinical innovations. Financial officers from multiple healthcare systems will report significant return on investment within twelve months of Arkangle AI implementation. The cost savings compound as staff become more proficient with the analytics tools embedded in the platform.

