Several touching Arleen Sorkin tributes have come in via social media to honor the late actress, who starred in Days of Our Lives and was both the inspiration and original voice actress for Harley Quinn.

Mark Hamill, who was her co-star in Batman: The Animated Series voicing Joker, paid his respects on Twitter and reflected on his time spent with Sorkin. “Devastated to learn we’ve lost the brilliant Arleen Sorkin,” wrote Hamill. “Not just a wonderful talent, but a truly wonderful person. I’m grateful not only to have worked with her, but to have been her friend. Sending my heartfelt condolences to her family & loved ones.”

The Suicide Squad director and current DC Studios co-head James Gunn also chimed in and paid his respects. “Rest in Peace, Arleen Sorkin, the incredibly talented original voice of Harley Quinn, who helped to create the character so many of us love,” wrote Gunn. “Love to her family and friends.”

