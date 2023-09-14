Arm rings Nasdaq opening bell to mark stock market float

Over in New York, executives from UK chip designer Arm have just rung the Nasdaq opening bell, to mark its stock market flotation.

Photograph: Nasdaq

Cambridge-based Arm, owned by Japanese giant Softbank, is joining the US stock market with a valuation of around $52.3bn.

Last night it priced its shares at the top of its expected range, $51 each, having seen strong interest from investors.

This makes Arm’s float the biggest IPO of 2023 so far – in a year when flotations have been relatively rare, due to market volatility.

Arm staff, celebrating its IPO Photograph: Nasdaq

Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank, says all eyes in the equities world are on Arm today as it goes public, adding:

The company set its IPO price to $51 a share. It’s at the top end of the proposed price range, but still lower than the valuation of $64bn when Softbank bought out a stake from Vision Fund.