Netflix has finally dropped the official Spy Kids: Armageddon trailer for its upcoming reboot to Robert Rodriguez’s classic Spy Kids franchise. The film will be available for streaming on September 22.

The video introduces the audience to the Tango-Torrez family led by Gina Rodriguez’s Nora and Zachary Levi’s Terrence, a spy couple whose children accidentally unleash a video game apocalypse into the real world. Now, kids Patty and Tony must team up with their parents in order to save the world.

Check out the Spy Kids: Armageddon trailer (watch more trailers):

What to expect in Spy Kids: Armageddon?

“When the children of the world’s greatest secret agents unwittingly help a powerful Game Developer unleash a computer virus that gives him control of all technology, they must become spies themselves to save their parents and the world,” reads the synopsis.

Spy Kids: Armageddon is produced and directed by Rodriguez from a screenplay he co-wrote with son Racer Max. This marks Rodriguez’s latest project with Netflix after previously collaborating with their on another action comedy We Can Be Heroes, which is expected to return for a sequel.

Joining Levi and Rodriguez are Everly Carganilla, Connor Esterson, Billy Magnussen, and D.J. Cotrona. The reboot is produced by Max, Elizabeth Avellan, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Gary Barber, and Peter Oillataguerre.