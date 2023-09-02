Last week, we asked you suit up and share epic mech moments in Armored Core VI using #PSshare #PSBlog. Here are this week’s highlights:
TheFourthFocus shares a blue shaded mech with its arm gun outstretched and smoking
DotPone shares a mech blasting at an airborne enemy
marka_game shares a mech flying up towards a hexagon honeycomb shaped tower structure
AgentDuck99 shares a mech taking in a fiery sunset sky
shimo_ps shares a back view of the jetpack propelling a mech forward
UkkoVP shares a mech on a cliff overlooking a destroyed bridge and cityscape.
Search #PSshare #PSBlog on Twitter or Instagram to see more entries to this week’s theme. Want to be featured in the next Share of the Week?
THEME: Sea of Stars
SUBMIT BY: 11:59 PM PT on September 6, 2023
Next week, we’re taking in the colorful world of turn-based RPG Sea of Stars. Share beautiful moments using #PSshare #PSBlog for a chance to be featured.