





Arnold Schwarzenegger has opened up about how his personal “fuck-up” ended his marriage to Maria Shriver.

In a new interview with People, published on Sunday, the True Lies star reflected on how his infidelity made it difficult to move on from his marriage to the I’ve Been Thinking… author. “Remember, it’s not like we had a feud. We didn’t have a fight. It’s just my fuck-up, right?” Schwarzenegger told the outlet.

Schwarzenegger and Shriver announced their divorce in May 2011 after 25 years of marriage. Shortly after, it was reported that Schwarzenegger had fathered a son, Joseph, with the couple’s housekeeper, Mildred Baena. The former bodybuilder kept the secret for 13 years, until Baena admitted the truth to Shriver. Schwarzenegger reportedly supported Baena’s family financially throughout those years, aware that he was Joseph’s father.

As they moved on in the wake of the revelation, though, Schwarzenegger and Shriver were able to maintain a semblance of their relationship. “We always made it very clear that the kids should not suffer because of that. And she has her things, her relationship, I have mine, but we always communicate about the kids, about the holidays, about birthday parties and Mother’s Day parties and Christmas.

“My chapter with Maria will continue on forever. Even though it’s a different relationship, there’s no reason for me to feel anything other than love for her.”

Schwarzenegger has readily admitted that the mistake, and the dissolution of his family, still haunts him. However, as time goes on it seems to have worked itself out.

“The divorce] was very, very difficult in the beginning. [But] eventually, you move on,” he told People last summer, before addressing his latest romance. “I have a wonderful girlfriend, [physical therapist] Heather Milligan, who is very successful. I’m really proud of her, and I love her.”