Joseph Baena, the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and his former housekeeper Mildred Baena, made a rare public appearance alongside his half-siblings at a Hollywood event this week. The occasion marked a significant moment in the family’s public life, as all five of Schwarzenegger’s children were seen together at the premiere of FUBAR Season 2, held at The Grove in Los Angeles.

The former California governor shares four children, Katherine, Christina, Patrick, and Christopher, with his ex-wife, journalist and Kennedy family member Maria Shriver. Joseph is his fifth child, born from an affair with the family’s housekeeper in the late 1990s. His existence was kept private until the news surfaced in 2011, leading to Schwarzenegger and Shriver’s separation.

On Wednesday, June 11, Joseph, 26, posed for photos with his half-brothers Patrick, 30, Christopher, 26, and half-sisters Katherine, 34, and Christina, 32. The moment was warmly received online, reflecting a sense of unity in a family that had once been in the spotlight for more personal reasons.

Schwarzenegger, 76, also posed for pictures with his children at the premiere. The event was held to celebrate the second season of FUBAR, a Netflix action-comedy series in which Schwarzenegger plays a CIA operative.

The actor has spoken in the past about his close relationship with all five of his children, including Joseph.

Joseph Baena has followed in his father’s footsteps in many ways. He is a bodybuilder, actor, and real estate agent. Though he does not use the Schwarzenegger surname, he has often spoken publicly about his admiration for his father and their evolving bond.In interviews, Joseph has described their relationship as strong, saying they regularly train together at the gym and share a passion for fitness and movies.Schwarzenegger has acknowledged his past mistakes and expressed deep regret over the affair, which ultimately ended his 25-year marriage to Shriver.

Despite the circumstances, the family has taken steps toward healing. Public appearances like this one suggest growing closeness among the siblings.

Katherine Schwarzenegger, who is married to actor Chris Pratt, has spoken in the past about keeping her private life away from the spotlight.

While the family has not shared detailed statements about Joseph’s presence at the event, the image of the five siblings together has been widely interpreted as a symbol of reconciliation.