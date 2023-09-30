





Tupac Shakur was at the top of his game in September 1996 when the rapper was gunned down in Las Vegas at the age of 25. The search for his killer has continued since then, with authorities believing they’ve finally found the culprit: Duane Keith “Keefe D” Davis.

Keefe, a member of the Southside Compton Crips gang, was arrested and charged with Tupac’s murder on Sept. 29. He’s previously claimed in interviews and in his 2019 memoir Compton Street Legend that he was in the Cadillac with Tupac’s shooter on that fateful night, but it wasn’t until now that he actually faced arrest in relation to Tupac’s death. He’s the first person to be arrested in direct connection to the murder.

Social media’s reaction to the news was quick, as it marks some major movement on a nearly three-decade-old cold case. “[Dianne] Feinstein dies, suspect arrested in Tupac’s murder case, New York is underwater. God is doing a classic Friday newsdump,” one X user remarked of the developments.

Feinstein dies, suspect arrested in Tupac’s murder case, New York is underwater. God is doing a classic Friday newsdump — Jack Herrera (@jherrerx) September 29, 2023

Some pointed out that it was 27 years too late, given the fact that authorities were suspicious of Keefe from the get-go. “Only took a decade of video interview confessions to make this happen,” one X user wrote. Another noted that DJ Vlad helped bring the truth to light by having Keefe for a tell-all interview on VladTV years ago, saying “Vlad solved the Tupac case.”

“It only took them… 27 years to finally do something about Tupac’s murder?! Maybe on the near 30th year of Biggie’s murder the feds will finally do something as well,” another said.

Only took a decade of video interview confessions to make this happen. RIP Tupac. pic.twitter.com/mRpinmG1VJ — Andrew Barber (@fakeshoredrive) September 29, 2023

Yo it only took them ehhhh… 27 years to finally do something about Tupac's murder?! Maybe on the near 30th year of Biggie's murder the feds will finally do something as well 😒 https://t.co/PsRGOBJMmm — Rico Sanchez Jr. (@RSJr) September 29, 2023

Keefe D after the feds watched his Vlad interview about Tupac Shakur’s murder:pic.twitter.com/9lQruVaEuQ — NUFF (@nuffsaidny) September 29, 2023

Man Go back…Keefe D almost slipped up and said who killed Tupac in this Documentary pic.twitter.com/wCsHB9xw2G — POLO WORLD (@Billionairepolo) September 29, 2023

Some were skeptical of the timing of the announcement and that the Las Vegas police’s arrest will actually lead to some definitive answers. “This is a big nothing burger,” one user wrote. “Keefe D did not pull the trigger and admitted to being in the car 30 years ago. The trigger man died a couple of years after Tupac. Keefe D is 60 years old living a normal life in Las Vegas. This is the LVPD making something out of nothing.”

This is a big nothing burger. Keefe D did not pull the trigger and admitted to being in the car 30 years ago. The trigger man died a couple of years after Tupac. Keefe D is 60 years old living a normal life in Las Vegas. This is the LVPD making something out of nothing. — Rick Jenkins 🇺🇸 (@TheSupaProducer) September 29, 2023

In the past, Keefe has blamed his nephew Orlando Anderson for pulling the trigger. With him being so public about his proximity to the case, especially in his memoir, it might have prompted the police to spring into action. “All the videos and books must have annoyed the police. He thought he had immunity,” someone surmised.

I think he struck some deal with them back when it happened yeah for rattin out his nephew who was shot dead not long after tupac. But all the videos and books must have annoyed the police. He thought he had immunity haha — Sully (@CowboySull) September 29, 2023

Keefe’s arrest comes two months after police raided his Las Vegas home searching for evidence related to the case. The late rapper’s family, unsurprisingly, is “pleased” with the latest move.

“For 27 years the family of Tupac Shakur has been waiting for justice,” Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill said at a news conference, according to The Associated Press. “While I know there’s been many people who did not believe that the murder of Tupac Shakur was important to this police department, I’m here to tell you that is simply not the case.”

