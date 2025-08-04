Toronto police have arrested two men in connection with a weekend shooting downtown.

Police say they responded to a call about gunshots in the area of John Street and Adelaide Street West on Saturday at 10:34 p.m.

Officers arriving on the scene found a 36-year-old man who had been shot.

They say the man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say a 26-year-old Mississauga man was charged with aggravated assault and firearms offences, and a 22-year-old Toronto man was charged with firearms-related offences.

Both men were scheduled to appear in court on Sunday.