Nick Ames was at Wembley for us; I’ll leave you with his match report. Happy new season!

Watch Arsenal lift the Community Shield

Post-match reaction Aaron Ramsdale We’ve been working hard on penalties for about two years. I haven’t had the luck that I needed in previous seasons. We go with our plans and it worked away. [What does this win mean?] I’m not sure, I’ll be honest. They’re a bit behind us in their pre-season. But to us it’s a marker that we can beat Man City in a big game, when it matters. I’m not sure what it’ll be like during the season, but any mental block has gone. We’re now ready to push on. Declan Rice I’m absolutely buzzing. This is what I envisioned when I joined the club. It was a really tough game, but we dug in there, created some really good chances and had a bit of luck at the end. You just have to be patient against them. The manager said before the game that it’s like a load of little games rolled into one. They move and change so much. You can ger frustrated but it’s about sticking to what the manager wants. It’s my first [trophy] for this club, and Aaron’s, so we’re buzzing. I feel like I’ve grown so much already in the three weeks I’ve been here. There’s a lot of information to take in on what the manager to wants. I’m eager to learn and keep improving. With this team we’ve got – the manager, the staff – we can achieve anything this year. We need to stay focussed, stay together and enjoy today. Updated at 13.31 EDT

Patrick Vieira’s winning penalty in the 2005 FA Cup final, his last kick for Arsenal, hit almost exactly the same sport as Fabio’s today.

Mikel Arteta has the biggest smile in north west London as he walks round applauding the Arsenal fans. I’ve never seen a team, or a fanbase, celebrate a Community Shield victory with such gusto. For someone of my age it doesn’t really compute. But then none of these players are my age. In modern football, especially when you are trying to hunt down Manchester City, this game clearly matters. Updated at 13.21 EDT

Arsenal win the Community Shield! Vieira scores! Arsenal 1-1 Man City (4-1 pens) Fabio Vieira whips a terrific penalty into the top right corner, sparking wild celebrations among the Arsenal players. Arsenal’s Fabio Vieira celebrates scoring the winning penalty. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Action Images/Reuters Updated at 13.24 EDT

Rodri misses! Arsenal 3-1 Man City Ramsdale saves to his right – it was a poor penalty – and Arsenal are one kick away from victory.

Saka scores! Arsenal 3-1 Man City For the third time, Ortega is sent the wrong way. Saka dummies to go left and then drags the ball into the other corner.

Bernardo scores! Arsenal 2-1 Man City Another fine penalty, curled into the side netting. Ramsdale went the wrong way, to his left.

Trossard scores! Arsenal 2-0 Man City A good penalty, calmly passed into the bottom-right corner. Ortega went the wrong way.

De Bruyne hits the bar! Arsenal 1-0 Man City Ramsdale went the wrong way, to his left, but De Bruyne walloped it onto the underside of the bar. Updated at 13.11 EDT

Odegaard scores! Arsenal 1-0 Man City Nicely done. He went left, Ortega went the other way. Odegaard’s impassioned celebration is a reminder that Arsenal really want to win this.

Time for the penalties. Martin Odegaard will go first.

Full time: Arsenal 1-1 Man City The Community Shield will be decided by a penalty competition. Cole Palmer’s lovely goal seemed to have won it for City, only for Leandro Trossard – who was full of purpose when he came on as substitute – to force an own goal from Manuel Akanji in the 101st minute. Updated at 13.07 EDT

90+13 min Almost an even later winner, with De Bruyne’s inswinging free-kick just evading the stretching Dias in front of goal.

Saka’s corner was headed back to him by Rodri. He pushed it infield to Trossard, whose speculative shot from the edge of the area hit both Alvarez and Akanji before wrongfooting Ortega. Updated at 13.08 EDT

GOAL! Arsenal 1-1 Man City (Akanji og 90+11) It’s going to penalties! Updated at 13.03 EDT

90+10 min White wins a corner off Foden. Saka will take it…

90+9 min Smith Rowe and Partey combine well to find Saka on the edge of the area. He beats his man but then slightly overhits a routine pass to the overlapping Fabio Vieira, whose cross is cut out at the near post. Updated at 13.01 EDT

90+7 min That stoppage means we’ll have around 12 minutes of added time.

90+6 min They’re both going to continue.

90+5 min Walker and Partey are both having their head bandaged. Arsenal’s Thomas Partey reacts after clashing heads with Kyle Walker. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters Updated at 13.01 EDT

90+2 min Walker and Partey are down after a clash of heads. I was going to describe it as ‘nasty’, but you don’t really get a pleasant clash of heads, do you.

90+1 min Eight minutes of added time.

90 min This is the problem with new regulations: you have to stick to them. All the time, no exceptions, or it’ll get ugly. Rodri brazenly pulls back Partey, then Bernardo Silva kicks the ball away before the free-kick can be taken. Neither are booked. The referee Stuart Attwell might not have seen Bernardo kick the ball away but he should probably have booked Rodri for a challenge that was somewhere between a rugby tackle and a bear hug. Updated at 12.54 EDT

89 min Ramsdale’s poor pass goes straight to De Bruyne, 25 yards out. He makes a beeline for goal and is very well tackled by Partey.

87 min City have bossed the game since Kevin De Bruyne and the goalscorer Cole Palmer came on. Phil Foden has also made an impact with his urgency. Cole Palmer clashes with Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney and Leandro Trossard. Photograph: Justin Tallis/AFP/Getty Images Updated at 12.56 EDT

87 min: Arsenal substitutions Gabriel and Kai Havertz are replaced by Emile Smith Rowe and Fabio Vieira. Updated at 12.49 EDT

86 min City are four minutes away from another trophy. They’ve got the Super Cup in 10 days’ time as well.

83 min: Another good save from Ramsdale! De Bruyne flashes the corner to the near post, where Rodri stoops to flick a header towards goal. Ramsdale is a couple of yards of his line, and too far across, but he makes up for his imperfect positioning by plunging to his right to make an excellent reaction save. Arsenal’s goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale. Photograph: David Cliff/AP Updated at 12.53 EDT