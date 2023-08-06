Key events
Aaron Ramsdale
We’ve been working hard on penalties for about two years. I haven’t had the luck that I needed in previous seasons. We go with our plans and it worked away.
[What does this win mean?] I’m not sure, I’ll be honest. They’re a bit behind us in their pre-season. But to us it’s a marker that we can beat Man City in a big game, when it matters. I’m not sure what it’ll be like during the season, but any mental block has gone. We’re now ready to push on.
Declan Rice
I’m absolutely buzzing. This is what I envisioned when I joined the club. It was a really tough game, but we dug in there, created some really good chances and had a bit of luck at the end.
You just have to be patient against them. The manager said before the game that it’s like a load of little games rolled into one. They move and change so much. You can ger frustrated but it’s about sticking to what the manager wants. It’s my first [trophy] for this club, and Aaron’s, so we’re buzzing.
I feel like I’ve grown so much already in the three weeks I’ve been here. There’s a lot of information to take in on what the manager to wants. I’m eager to learn and keep improving. With this team we’ve got – the manager, the staff – we can achieve anything this year. We need to stay focussed, stay together and enjoy today.
Patrick Vieira’s winning penalty in the 2005 FA Cup final, his last kick for Arsenal, hit almost exactly the same sport as Fabio’s today.
Mikel Arteta has the biggest smile in north west London as he walks round applauding the Arsenal fans. I’ve never seen a team, or a fanbase, celebrate a Community Shield victory with such gusto. For someone of my age it doesn’t really compute. But then none of these players are my age. In modern football, especially when you are trying to hunt down Manchester City, this game clearly matters.
Arsenal win the Community Shield!
Vieira scores! Arsenal 1-1 Man City (4-1 pens)
Fabio Vieira whips a terrific penalty into the top right corner, sparking wild celebrations among the Arsenal players.
Rodri misses! Arsenal 3-1 Man City
Ramsdale saves to his right – it was a poor penalty – and Arsenal are one kick away from victory.
Saka scores! Arsenal 3-1 Man City
For the third time, Ortega is sent the wrong way. Saka dummies to go left and then drags the ball into the other corner.
Bernardo scores! Arsenal 2-1 Man City
Another fine penalty, curled into the side netting. Ramsdale went the wrong way, to his left.
Trossard scores! Arsenal 2-0 Man City
A good penalty, calmly passed into the bottom-right corner. Ortega went the wrong way.
De Bruyne hits the bar! Arsenal 1-0 Man City
Ramsdale went the wrong way, to his left, but De Bruyne walloped it onto the underside of the bar.
Odegaard scores! Arsenal 1-0 Man City
Nicely done. He went left, Ortega went the other way. Odegaard’s impassioned celebration is a reminder that Arsenal really want to win this.
Time for the penalties. Martin Odegaard will go first.
Full time: Arsenal 1-1 Man City
The Community Shield will be decided by a penalty competition. Cole Palmer’s lovely goal seemed to have won it for City, only for Leandro Trossard – who was full of purpose when he came on as substitute – to force an own goal from Manuel Akanji in the 101st minute.
90+13 min Almost an even later winner, with De Bruyne’s inswinging free-kick just evading the stretching Dias in front of goal.
Saka’s corner was headed back to him by Rodri. He pushed it infield to Trossard, whose speculative shot from the edge of the area hit both Alvarez and Akanji before wrongfooting Ortega.
GOAL! Arsenal 1-1 Man City (Akanji og 90+11)
It’s going to penalties!
90+10 min White wins a corner off Foden. Saka will take it…
90+9 min Smith Rowe and Partey combine well to find Saka on the edge of the area. He beats his man but then slightly overhits a routine pass to the overlapping Fabio Vieira, whose cross is cut out at the near post.
90+7 min That stoppage means we’ll have around 12 minutes of added time.
90+6 min They’re both going to continue.
90+5 min Walker and Partey are both having their head bandaged.
90+2 min Walker and Partey are down after a clash of heads. I was going to describe it as ‘nasty’, but you don’t really get a pleasant clash of heads, do you.
90+1 min Eight minutes of added time.
90 min This is the problem with new regulations: you have to stick to them. All the time, no exceptions, or it’ll get ugly. Rodri brazenly pulls back Partey, then Bernardo Silva kicks the ball away before the free-kick can be taken. Neither are booked.
The referee Stuart Attwell might not have seen Bernardo kick the ball away but he should probably have booked Rodri for a challenge that was somewhere between a rugby tackle and a bear hug.
89 min Ramsdale’s poor pass goes straight to De Bruyne, 25 yards out. He makes a beeline for goal and is very well tackled by Partey.
87 min City have bossed the game since Kevin De Bruyne and the goalscorer Cole Palmer came on. Phil Foden has also made an impact with his urgency.
87 min: Arsenal substitutions Gabriel and Kai Havertz are replaced by Emile Smith Rowe and Fabio Vieira.
86 min City are four minutes away from another trophy. They’ve got the Super Cup in 10 days’ time as well.
83 min: Another good save from Ramsdale! De Bruyne flashes the corner to the near post, where Rodri stoops to flick a header towards goal. Ramsdale is a couple of yards of his line, and too far across, but he makes up for his imperfect positioning by plunging to his right to make an excellent reaction save.
82 min: Terrific save from Ramsdale! White loses the ball to Alvarez, who scurries to the edge of the area, turns back inside and slides a pass into Foden. He moves smoothly away from Saliba and hits a right-footed shot that is turned behind superbly by Ramsdale. Foden, who has been up for this more than any other player, waves his hands in frustration.