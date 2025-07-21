Thomas Partey left Arsenal this summer. Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

SINGAPORE — Mikel Arteta has said he “100%” believes Arsenal followed the correct protocols regarding Thomas Partey’s time at the club after the midfielder was charged with five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

Partey left Arsenal earlier this month after his contract expired and he was charged by the Crown Prosecution Service just four days later.

The allegations related to three women who reported incidents between 2021 and 2022. Partey denies all the charges against him.

He was first arrested on suspicion of rape in July 2022, triggering an investigation by the Metropolitan Police.

The case was passed to the Crown Prosecution Service in December 2024. Partey continued to play for Arsenal during this time and Arteta suggested in May that the club wanted to offer the Ghana international a new contract.

Upon confirmation of his charge, Arsenal released a statement which read: “The player’s contract ended on June 30. Due to ongoing legal proceedings the club is unable to comment on the case.”

Speaking in Singapore as Arsenal began their pre-season tour to Asia, Arteta was asked for his reaction to the news of Partey’s charges and said: “The club was very clear in its statement. There are a lot of legal matters that are very complicated so I cannot comment on any of that.

Pushed on whether he was confident the club has followed the right processes, Arteta replied: “100%.”