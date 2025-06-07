Arsenal are closing in on a deal to sign goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea, sources have told ESPN.

Kepa, who spent last season on loan at AFC Bournemouth and the previous season on loan with Real Madrid, has emerged as a target for Mikel Arteta as he looks to sign a reliable back-up for David Raya.

The 30-year-old would cost Arsenal £5 million ($6.7m) with sources adding that although a deal is not finalised talks are progressing positively.

Arsenal had wanted to sign Espanyol goalkeeper Joan García but the 24-year-old now looks likely to remain in LaLiga with Barcelona.

Kepa kept nine clean sheets in 35 games during his year on loan at Bournemouth, with the club having the Premier League’s sixth-best defensive record in 2024-25.

He will replace Neto at Arsenal who returns to Bournemouth following a year on loan at Arsenal.

Kepa joined Chelsea from Athletic Club in 2018 on a seven-year contract in a €80m deal that made him the world’s most expensive goalkeeper.