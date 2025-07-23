Arsenal are edging closer to a deal worth in the region of €73million ($86m) for Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyökeres, sources have told ESPN.

ESPN reported earlier this month that a deal for Gyökeres was close, and the two sides have since been locked in negotiations.

Sources have told ESPN the delay is due to disagreements over the details of the performance-related add-ons involved.

Sporting are willing to accept an initial fee of approximately €63m with a further €10m in add-ons but want what they perceive as more attainable triggers for the extra payments.

However, sources suggest the deal is edging towards a positive conclusion and there remains optimism the 27-year-old could complete his move in time to join up with the Gunners on their preseason tour to Asia.

The deal is likely to move quickly once a final agreement is reached with Sporting as Gyökeres has already agreed personal terms and a five-year contract with Arsenal.

Arsenal play AC Milan in Singapore on Wednesday and Newcastle on Sunday before travelling to Hong Kong to face Tottenham.

Gyökeres has scored 97 goals in 102 matches for Sporting, who have won back-to-back Primeira Liga titles.

Cristhian Mosquera has arrived in Singapore to complete his move from Valencia after the two clubs agreed a deal worth an initial €15m.