Folarin Balogun has made two Premier League appearances for Arsenal

Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun is nearing a £35m move to Monaco despite interest from Chelsea and Inter Milan.

Negotiations are continuing but the 22-year-old is expected to return to France, where he enjoyed a prolific loan spell with Reims last season.

Chelsea and Inter Milan had also enquired about signing the United States international.

Meanwhile, Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney is expected to join Real Sociedad on a season-long loan.

The 26-year-old Scotland international has featured more than 120 times for the Gunners since moving from Celtic in 2019 but made just six Premier League starts last season.

Balogun starred in France’s Ligue 1 last season, scoring 22 goals for Reims.

Arsenal have been happy to listen to offers for the forward who is not thought to be part of manager Mikel Arteta’s plans.

He has not been included in a Premier League squad so far this season despite first-choice striker Gabriel Jesus being out injured.

Eddie Nketiah has started the first two matches of the campaign for the Gunners, who beat Nottingham Forest on the opening weekend before earning a hard-fought victory over Crystal Palace to maintain a 100% record.

BBC Sport understands that playing time is a key factor in Balogun’s thinking as he weighs up a move.

Born in New York, he moved to London when he was a child and came through Arsenal’s academy system.

He played for England age group sides all the way through to under-21s, earning 13 caps at that level, before electing to play for the United States at full international level.