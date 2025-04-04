Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhães will requires surgery on his hamstring injury and will miss the rest of the season as a result, the Premier League club confirmed on Thursday.

Gabriel, 27, was replaced by Jakub Kiwior in the 16th minute of Arsenal’s 2-1 win over Fulham on Tuesday with head coach Mikel Arteta admitting he was “worried” about the Brazil international.

“Gabi will undergo a surgical repair procedure to his hamstring in the coming days, and immediately begin his recovery and rehabilitation programme, with the aim to be ready for the start of next season,” Arsenal said in a statement.

Gabriel Magalhães was substituted early-on in Arsenal’s win over Fulham on Tuesday. Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

“Everyone at the club will be fully focused on supporting Gabi to ensure he is back to full fitness as soon as possible.”

Editor’s Picks 2 Related

The centre-back’s injury is the latest in a long list of issues suffered by some of Arsenal’s key players. Their absences have played a part in scuppering the north London club’s hopes of challenging Liverpool for the Premier League title.

Forwards Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus are also missing for the rest of a campaign — which has also seen Saka, Martin Ødegaard, Ben White and Gabriel Martinelli absent for long periods through injury.

Arsenal face Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday before hosting Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal on April 8.