Mikel Arteta relives FA Cup winning memories with Arsenal
Arsenal host Liverpool in the FA Cup third round in an all-Premier League clash of this season’s title rivals.
Mikel Arteta’s side went winless over Christmas and New Year, suffering damaging defeats against West Ham and Fulham in the Premier League. It followed a 1-1 draw against Liverpool at Anfield, while Jurgen Klopp’s team went on to open up a three-point lead at the top of the table thanks to wins over Burnley and Newcastle and now arrive at the Emirates in better form.
This FA Cup tie will be Liverpool’s first match without Mohamed Salah, however, as the forward joins up with Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations, and Arsenal find themselves in need of a result after a disappointing festive period. The Gunners, who will wear an all-white kit at home for the first time in the club’s history, have been linked with a move for Ivan Toney this month as Arteta looks to spark his attack back into life.
Arsenal and Liverpool have enjoyed recent success in the FA Cup, with Arteta winning his first trophy with the Gunners in 2020 and Klopp’s Reds enjoying their own victory in 2022, but both teams were knocked out at the fourth-round stage last season and will want to avoid another early exit.
Arsenal 0-0 Liverpool, 58 minutes
Bukayo Saka can’t hook home! Beautifully worked by Arsenal, everything suggesting that Odegaard will swing it in but the midfielder instead playing a cute ball through for Kai Havertz. Havertz lifts to Saka, but the height is awkward for the left-footer, and he can’t direct his effort on goal. Another chance missed for the hosts.
Harry Latham-Coyle7 January 2024 17:47
Arsenal 0-0 Liverpool, 57 minutes
It’s fully opening up now. Darwin Nunez has another chance but can’t get the ball by the Arsenal defender standing up to him, and Liverpool then foul Arsenal as the hosts make a quick transition into attack. What might Martin Odegaard conjure?
Harry Latham-Coyle7 January 2024 17:46
Arsenal 0-0 Liverpool, 55 minutes
Diaz is forced into some defensive work, and doesn’t quite get it right – a shove in the back and an Arsenal free kick.
Reiss Nelson drills it in low, with Liverpool’s defence suitably stodgy.
Harry Latham-Coyle7 January 2024 17:44
Arsenal 0-0 Liverpool, 54 minutes
This forward remodelling seems to have worked for Liverpool. Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz are threatenig down either flank, a long diagonal freeing the former and allowing him to drive at Ben White. He fizzes an effort past Aaron Ramsdale’s far post, Nunez throwing his hands to his head and curling his lips – close!
Harry Latham-Coyle7 January 2024 17:43
Arsenal 0-0 Liverpool, 52 minutes
No drop in the intensity of an up-tempo contest in this second half. Liverpool come forward at speed, Harvey Elliott bisecting a couple of retreating Arsenal defenders to give Luis Diaz a ball to sprint on to. Diaz looks for Darwin Nunez at the far post but can’t get it through a couple of Arsenal legs, and his subsequent efforts to create an opportunity are similarly snuffed out.
Harry Latham-Coyle7 January 2024 17:41
Arsenal 0-0 Liverpool, 48 minutes
Superb recovery work from Joe Gomez. Bukayo Saka cleverly darts back into his own half to ensure he is onside when he then surges away from Gomez on to a long floated pass. Saka has the run on the Liverpool left back but Gomez’s recovery speed is sufficient to force Saka to turn, and the versatile defender blocks his some-time England colleague’s eventual effort.
Harry Latham-Coyle7 January 2024 17:39
Arsenal 0-0 Liverpool, 46 minutes
It looks like Liverpool have reshuffled a little, with Cody Gakpo taking up a central role and Darwin Nunez pushed out to the left. Harvey Elliott is in a deeper position – can the visitors get the youngster on the ball more?
Harry Latham-Coyle7 January 2024 17:35
Second half…
Jurgen Klopp seems to sigh as he re-takes his place in the Liverpool dug out, covering his face with a snood as he feels the chill. Liverpool will be very pleased that it is still goalless – they don’t have many options on the bench, but Arsenal’s wastefulness means they are very much in the game.
Harry Latham-Coyle7 January 2024 17:33
HT: Arsenal 0-0 Liverpool
No goals, but plenty of action at the Emirates Stadium in a jaunty half that flew by. Arsenal have been excellent, but Mikel Arteta’s men have encountered a familiar failing in front of goal. Martin Odegaard hit the crossbar while both Kai Havertz and Reiss Nelson have had a couple of excellent opportunities, with Alisson and his defence just about managing to keep the hosts at bay.
Liverpool have threatened at times, too, particularly through Trent Alexander-Arnold, who inspected Aaron Ramsdale’s woodwork just before half time. You’d think there will be goals in this – might Arsenal live to rue another 45 minutes of profligacy?
Harry Latham-Coyle7 January 2024 17:21
HALF TIME: ARSENAL 0-0 LIVERPOOL
Harry Latham-Coyle7 January 2024 17:18