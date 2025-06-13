Arsenal and Manchester United target Viktor Gyökeres has said he will talk about his future “when the time is right,” hitting out at reports over an ongoing rift between him and his club, Sporting CP.

The Sweden international has become one of the most coveted strikers in Europe after scoring 97 goals in 102 games for Sporting CP since his arrival in July 2023 from Coventry City.

Under contract with Sporting until June 2028 with a release clause of €100m ($115.5m), Gyökeres is expected to leave the Lisbon outfit this summer.

Viktor Gyökeres is set to leave Sporting CP this summer CARLOS COSTA/AFP via Getty Images

Gyökeres, 27, wrote on Instagram: “There is a lot of talk at the moment, most of it is false. I will speak when the time is right.”

Sporting CP president Frederico Varandas insisted this week his club had not received any offers for Gyökeres but that they would only consider bids of at least €80m ($92m)

He added: “We knew Viktor’s dream was to go to a club where he could fight for the Champions League, and we have common sense. We guaranteed that we would not demand the €100m.”

Gyökeres is reportedly upset with Sporting CP, believing they have gone back on an agreement to allow him to move for €60m plus €10m in add-ons — much less than his €100m release clause.

Varandas, meanwhile, says Gyökeres’ agent is using dirty tactics in an attempt to force the club to sell the player. “The game his agent is playing is only making the situation worse,” Varandas said.

“Threats, blackmail, and insults don’t work with me,” he added.

Gyökeres scored 39 goals in just 33 league games for Sporting in the 2024-25 season as they pipped rivals Benfica to Portugal’s Primeira Liga title on the final day of the campaign.

Sporting also beat Benfica to win the Portuguese Cup. The Swede finished the season with 54 goals across all competitions, including a stunning hat trick against Manchester City in the Champions League.

Gyökeres also finished as the Nations League top scorer with nine goals, one ahead of Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo.