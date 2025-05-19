Mikel Arteta has challenged the Arsenal hierarchy to “do what they have to do” in the summer transfer market to turn the club into Premier League champions.

Sunday’s 1-0 win over Newcastle United secured Champions League qualification and second place in the table — barring a dramatic swing with Manchester City in the final week — after Liverpool wrapped up the title last month.

It will be the third consecutive campaign in which Arsenal have finished as runners-up and place further pressure on the club to act in the upcoming window to strengthen the squad.

Sources have told ESPN that Arsenal are set to sign Martín Zubimendi from Real Sociedad while they are also tracking Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams and a striker with Red Bull Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyökeres and Newcastle’s Alexander Isak under consideration.

Remaining games – UCL race Team GW37 GW38 CHELSEA – Nottm Forest (a) FOREST – Chelsea (H) NEWCASTLE – Everton (H) MAN CITY Bournemouth (H) Fulham (a) VILLA – Man United (a)

New sporting director Andrea Berta has been appointed with the aim of helping Arsenal go to the next level when asked how significant this summer will be, Arteta told Sky Sports: “Finish the season, go to the beach, enjoy a few days and make sure the ones upstairs, they do what they have to do.”

Arsenal are also set to hold contract talks with Bukayo Saka, William Saliba, Miles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri while Thomas Partey’s existing deal runs out at the end of the season. Kieran Tierney, Raheem Sterling, Neto, Jorginho and Oleksandr Zinchenko are all set to depart.

During his post-match press conference, Arteta continued: “We have to be very smart with the decisions that we take. Obviously, we need players because the squad is really short, and on top of that we are losing four or five players that are going to end contracts, and their loans are finished. So, we need to be sharp. Again, very disciplined in what we want to do, and make sure that we are strong in the next season.

Editor’s Picks

1 Related

“The plan is done and the timing will be dictated by many parties, many circumstances that unfortunately we don’t control. But we have great people in charge of that, and they’re going to be leading that with the board and ownership. And as well, make sure that the ones that we have, they feel valued, they feel loved, and we make sure that they want to continue with us in the right manner.”

When addressing supporters on the pitch at full-time, Arteta said: “We had a dream. It was to be here today or in a week’s time and to bring the bring the big trophies to you guys.

“Unfortunately we haven’t been able to do it for many circumstances. But make sure that chasing a dream doesn’t get blurry and you don’t [ignore] what this players, this staff, this football club is doing. Make sure we chase the dream with enthusiasm and positivity next season.”